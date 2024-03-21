ATLANTA, GA – The lawfully ordered execution of Willie James Pye for the 1993 kidnapping, robbery, rape, and murder of Alicia Lynn Yarbrough was carried out this evening at 11:03 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center in Jackson, Georgia.
Detailed information on Pye’s crimes and case history can be found here.
