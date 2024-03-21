EMA Rockwool Market New Report Reveals Promising Opportunities for Investors by 2021 - 2030

EMA Rockwool Market Size Worth $2.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 4.7%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report from Allied Market Research, the EMA rockwool market reached an estimated value of $1.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to achieve $2.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive analysis covering top investment opportunities, winning strategies, drivers, and market trends, alongside competitive dynamics.

The growth of the EMA rockwool market is primarily propelled by increasing demand from the building & construction and transportation sectors. However, concerns regarding health hazards associated with rockwool usage pose a slight challenge to market expansion. Nonetheless, the rising applications of rockwool across various end-use sectors present promising opportunities in the industry.

Rockwool, a fibrous material derived from slag or molten rock through steam blasting, possesses a range of physical and chemical properties such as fire resistance, thermal insulation, acoustic capabilities, durability, and aesthetic appeal. These properties make it well-suited for thermal insulation and soundproofing applications in building & construction, transportation, industrial, and other sectors.

In terms of end-use industry, the building and construction segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share. Meanwhile, the industrial and appliances segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Geographically, Europe held the largest market share in 2020, capturing 99% of the total market. Furthermore, the region is projected to maintain its dominance and exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

Key players in the EMA rockwool market include DTH Prefab, Isover Knauf Insulation, Lawsons (Whetstone) Ltd., URSA, Paroc Group, Polish Stone Wool Group, Rockfibre (PTY) Ltd, Saint-Gobain France S.A., Comptoir Hammami, and Rockwool A/S. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to enhance their market presence and competitiveness.

