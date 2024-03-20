Prime Minister welcomes Argentinean minister

VIETNAM, March 20 - HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception for Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Diana Elena Mondino in Hà Nội on Wednesday (March 20).

PM Chính affirmed to his guest that Việt Nam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Argentina.

He expressed satisfaction at the outcomes of the talks between the Argentinean minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on March 19, saying that the minister’s visit will help bolster bilateral relations in the time ahead, with a focus on areas meeting both sides’ potential and needs such as industry and agriculture.

The PM suggested that the two countries continue to exchange delegations, particularly those at high levels, and accelerate talks towards the signing of cooperative documents facilitating business and investment activities, thus further raising bilateral trade value, which has been staying stable and reached US$3.45 billion in 2023.

He asked Argentina to support and push negotiations on a free trade agreement between Việt Nam and MERCUSUR, thus contributing to economic development of each country.

The government leader also requested that ministries and agencies of both countries to coordinate to promote cooperation in other fields such as culture, sports, tourism, education-training, and security-defence, while exploring collaboration in new realms like climate change adaptation, green growth, digital transformation, circular economy and clean agriculture.

In addition, the two countries should enhance mutual support and consultation at multilateral forums and international organisations, PM Chính said.

Minister Mondino affirmed that the Argentinean government attaches importance to Việt Nam’s increasing role and position in the region and the world. She proposed that the two countries promote cooperation in finance, taxation and aviation, which are priorities of Argentina.

The minister also asked PM Chính to push collaboration with Argentina in agriculture and trade, towards the early establishment of a bilateral strategic partnership in industry and agriculture.

Mondino briefed the PM on the outcomes of her talks with FM Sơn and meetings with Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and a deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, saying that they have reached agreement on specific measures and a programme on co-operation in agriculture and trade in the time ahead.

The minister conveyed an invitation from President Javier Milei to PM Chính to visit Argentina. The PM accepted the invitation and asked the foreign ministries of the two countries to arrange the visit at a suitable time. VNS