Position available for a Veterans Administration (VA) Home RFP and Certification Specialist

STATE OF HAWAII

Veterans Administration (VA) Home RFP and Certification Specialist

Non-civil service

Temporary, not to exceed 12 months

Description: The Healthcare Coordinator of the State Veterans Home will provide administrative oversight and represent the Department of Defense during the construction, licensing, and certification phases of the home’s projected milestones. The Healthcare Coordinator will coordinate with the Department of Veterans Affairs and State Healthcare entities to certify the facility is constructed in compliance with health protocols.

Minimum Qualifications: Master’s degree from an accredited college in business or healthcare administration. Work experience in healthcare systems, medical centers, and healthcare delivery systems in a VA hospital setting.

Salary: $50/hr. not to exceed $99,500, in total compensation, depending on qualifications and subject to Governor’s approval and available funds.

To Apply: Send cover letter, resume, and three (3) references by April 5, 2024 to:

State Department of Defense

Attn: State Fiscal Office Room 105

3949 Diamond Head Road

Honolulu, HI 96816