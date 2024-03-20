Educate Georgia strongly denounces Georgia's school vouchers bill

Educate Georgia is affiliated with Represent Georgia Action Network, a 501(c)(4)

Educate Georgia, dedicated to upholding a fully funded, inclusive, and knowledge-based public education system, denounces Georgia's school vouchers bill

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educate Georgia stands firm in its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of public education and calls on Governor Brian Kemp to veto SB 233, which will further exacerbate an already inequitable system. SB 233 threatens to undermine Georgia’s public education system which ranks 36th in the nation. Simply put: Georgia’s children deserve better.

“Georgia Republican’s efforts to pass SB 233 prioritizes the needs of a privileged few at the expense of the many that our legislative and executive branches are sworn to serve. It is a shameless attempt to overthrow the foundation of our state’s educational system,” said Kimberlyn Carter, executive director of Educate Georgia. “It’s time they stop playing politics with our children’s futures and start investing in an inclusive, equitable, and top-tier public education system.”

Georgia’s public schools are dealing with financial challenges, and Educate Georgia believes we must approach policy changes with a comprehensive understanding of potential consequences.

“The Georgia Legislature should be working tirelessly to improve public education in the state, but instead, the state’s Republican party is using its power and influence to push a bill that essentially robs the poor to subsidize the education of the wealthy, further widening the gap between privileged and disadvantaged students. Georgia’s children deserve better than this blatant betrayal of their right to quality education,” Carter said.

About Educate Georgia:

Educate Georgia is a values-driven organization dedicated to upholding a fully funded, inclusive, and knowledge-based public education system. It is affiliated with Represent Georgia Action Network, a 501(c)(4) that supports inclusive representation in government, striving to ensure all individuals have a seat at the table. Visit RepGAact.org for more information.