Senators Carper, Markey, Padilla Statement on EPA’s Final Car Emissions Standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee; Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chair of the EPW Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety and Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), also a member of the EPW Committee, released the following statement today after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the final light-duty vehicle emission standards. These multi-pollutant standards will reduce greenhouse gases and air pollution from cars and light trucks, and are projected to prevent 25,000 premature deaths and save consumers $6,000 over the lifetime of their vehicle, compared with the standards expiring in 2026.

“We applaud the Biden administration’s work to finalize the light-duty and medium-duty vehicle emission rule and get it across the finish line. This historic rule will not only drive down emissions and deliver public health benefits, it will also save consumers money at the pump. Cleaner cars, made in America, with benefits for drivers—that’s a win for our planet and our economy.

“While this rule takes important steps necessary for the United States to meet its climate goals, there is still more to do. We urge EPA to work closely with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to finalize a robust fuel economy rule, and we call on the EPA to swiftly finalize a heavy-duty vehicle emissions rule that will deliver real benefits for environmental justice communities. We also urge the EPA to approve California’s pending waiver request for the Advanced Clean Cars II regulation, which more than a dozen states have also adopted and will further drive the adoption of zero emission vehicles.”

In July 2023, Senators Carper, Markey, and Padilla, along with 91 of their colleagues, sent a letter to EPA urging Administrator Michael Regan to finalize the strongest feasible multi-pollutant vehicle emission standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles by the end of 2023.

