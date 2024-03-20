Biden-Harris Administration Announces $110 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding to Improve Safety and Efficiency at 71 Airports

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Includes a major grant for Charlotte Douglas International Airport to construct a new end-around taxiway

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding another $110 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to over 70 airports across the U.S. for projects that increase safety and expand capacity. The $110 million includes 74 grants to airports in 32 states to modernize airport and runway infrastructure, improve airfield safety, and create jobs as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to support projects to increase safety and efficiency on taxiways and runways at over 70 airports across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This is another good step in a multi-billion dollar modernization we're delivering through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make America's aviation systems safer and more efficient.”

Safety is FAA’s top priority, before, during, and after flights. Grants announced today will help build taxiways, enhance fire-fighting and upgrade snow-removal equipment and facilities at airports across the country.

“These grants help airports across the nation sustain and improve critical infrastructure to advance the safest, most efficient airport system in the world,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E.

View a data visualization of the airports receiving funding.

Among the grants being announced today are:

Taxiway Improvements

$43 million for Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina to construct a new 6,400-foot end-around taxiway at the Runway 18C end to increase safety and reduce air traffic delays.

in North Carolina to construct a new 6,400-foot end-around taxiway at the Runway 18C end to increase safety and reduce air traffic delays. $617,763 for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Glen Burnie, Maryland, to rehabilitate a portion of the existing Taxiway T lighting system to extend its useful life and enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions.

in Glen Burnie, Maryland, to rehabilitate a portion of the existing Taxiway T lighting system to extend its useful life and enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions. $326,000 for Omak Airport in Washington to reconstruct 2,000 feet of the existing Taxiway A north pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.

Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting

$8.6 million for Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to reconstruct the existing aircraft rescue and fire-fighting building to continue housing eligible vehicles, equipment, supplies, and personnel.

in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to reconstruct the existing aircraft rescue and fire-fighting building to continue housing eligible vehicles, equipment, supplies, and personnel. $1.3 million for Jamestown Regional Airport in North Dakota to rehabilitate an existing on-airport roadway to provide a path for aircraft rescue and fire-fighting trucks, airport vehicles, and ground service equipment to operate without entering airfield movement areas.

Snow Removal Equipment

$881,000 for Southwest Minnesota Regional Marshall Airport/Ryan Field in Marshall, Minnesota, to construct a 2,470-square-foot building to store snow removal equipment.

in Marshall, Minnesota, to construct a 2,470-square-foot building to store snow removal equipment. $722,220 for Pocatello Regional Airport in Idaho to acquire a new wheel loader with ramp plow and bucket.

in Idaho to acquire a new wheel loader with ramp plow and bucket. $497,484 for Walla Walla Regional Airport in Washington to acquire replacement snow removal equipment with plow and de-ice distributor.

in Washington to acquire replacement snow removal equipment with plow and de-ice distributor. $448,000 for Mora Municipal Airport in Minnesota to acquire a replacement carrier vehicle with plow and sweeper attachments.

in Minnesota to acquire a replacement carrier vehicle with plow and sweeper attachments. $292,000 for Marshfield Municipal Airport - George Harlow Field in Massachusetts to acquire replacement snow removal equipment.

in Massachusetts to acquire replacement snow removal equipment. $113,003 for Glen Ullin Regional Airport in North Dakota to acquire a new blower attachment.

in North Dakota to acquire a new blower attachment. $41,951 for Big Horn County Airport in Hardin, Montana, to acquire a new truck and plow equipment.

A full list of AIG grants being announced is available on the FAA website.

Today’s funding is from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. To date, nearly $9 billion in AIG funding has been made available to airports across the country. Airports have until the end of fiscal year 2025 to use their AIG allocations. Learn more at faa.gov/bil.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness by rebuilding America’s roads and bridges, upgrading and expanding public transit and rail, and modernizing the nation’s ports and airports. To date, the Administration has announced over $427 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for over 50,000 infrastructure projects across the nation and has mobilized over $640 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States.

###