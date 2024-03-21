“KINGDOM REIGN VOL. 1”Red Carpet Premiere debut at AMC Executive Produced and Starring Maryland’s own Theron G. Johnson
Actor-producer Theron G. Johnson conceived the storyline for "Kingdom Reign Vol.1,” an indie movie leverages local Maryland actors & businesses.GAITHERSBURG, MA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor-producer Theron G. Johnson, a Maryland resident, conceived the storyline for "Kingdom Reign Vol.1,” an indie action crime drama that leverages local Maryland actors and businesses to captivate audiences.
Set amidst the crack epidemic of the 1980s, the narrative delves into themes of betrayal and legacy as a former Marine is forced to inherit a drug empire his father built. Hollywood veteran John Canada Terrell is also a co-star in the film. The film introduces a range of characters, mainly a love interest portrayed by actress Angela Coates, tasked by the DEA to infiltrate, only to find herself in perilous depths.
"Kingdom Reign" is directed by award-winning Joshua Coates. His most recent work, "Ageless Love," was a contender for the 2022 Oscars and Golden Globes.
"Kingdom Reign" commences its release with an exclusive Red Carpet Event at the AMC Rio Cinema 18 on the riverfront in Gaithersburg on March 21st. Festivities kick off at 6 pm.
The double-screen black-tie affair is completely sold out. Residents and supporters of the film will descend on the RIO to celebrate and show their support. Hundreds are expected.
Following this grand premiere, the film will hit theaters in select cities and will also be available for streaming this summer. You can follow the @Kingdom_Reign_Movie Instagram page for showtimes and updates.
Kingdom Reign Vol.1 was produced by 20/20 Visions Entertainment Group and will be distributed worldwide by Urban Home Entertainment.
