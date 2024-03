Portal Announces Mainstream Esports Activation with DOTA 2

The next-gen gaming ecosystem launches the first in a series of Esports activations with leading gaming titles

LONDON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Portal, the market leader in next-gen gaming, today announces a global Esports tournament as part of its activation with DOTA 2, one of the largest gaming titles in history. The tournament marks a significant stride in Portal’s mission to reshape the competitive gaming arena while establishing itself as the go-to hub for gamers worldwide. The tournament will also feature exclusive ‘Portal Chests’, featuring DOTA 2 in-game items that can be redeemed by DOTA 2 players. Portal Chests are available solely through Portal and can be purchased in $PORTAL.

Portal is set to host the ‘Portal DOTA 2 World Invitationals’. Running from March 28 to 31, this world-class Esports tournament will span multiple countries and see 8 top-tier Esports teams battle for a substantial prize pool of $100,000 - teams to be announced from Portal’s Twitter shortly. Streamed across all major platforms including YouTube and Twitch, it’s Portal’s first foray into the competitive Esports world - a space where it intends to become a major player over the coming years.

The prize pool is as follows:

1st Place Champion: USD50,000

2nd Place: USD25,000

3rd Place: USD10,000

4th Place: USD7,000

5th - 6th Place: USD4,000

7th - 8th Place: USD2,500

Esports enthusiasts from around the globe can look forward to thrilling matches and fierce competition. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Portal becomes one of the first next-gen organizations to enter an Esports activation with a mainstream Esports titan like DOTA 2.

The tournament also sees the rollout of ‘Portal Chests’. Each Portal Esports activation will include Portal Chests filled with items from a different gaming IP - the Portal DOTA 2 World Invitationals, of course, have DOTA 2-themed Chests. For the Portal D2WIs, the Chest takes the form of a digital collectible exclusively on Portal that enables its holders to redeem a range of in-game items. Portal is enhancing Esports viewership and fan experiences through items like the Portal Chest. The Chests are available to viewers and DOTA 2 fans exclusively via Portal, and can be purchased in $PORTAL.

Portal is providing gaming fans around the world new ways to connect with the games they love - through Esports, digital collectibles, streaming and more. The Portal DOTA 2 World Invitationals is the first in a series of activations bringing next-gen tech to mainstream gaming IPs.

With over 50 million Daily Active Users and $873M in all-time revenue, DOTA 2 is a powerhouse in the Esports world, generating nearly $300 million from the DOTA 2 Battle Pass between September 1 and January 12, 2022. Its players can earn significant rewards, with the top earning player, Johan “N0tail” Sundstein boasting an impressive $7.1M in total Esports earnings. The titanic success of the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed by Valve Corporation extends beyond individual players and teams. The game’s massive player base, in-game purchases, and Esports events contribute to its overall revenue.

The Portal team incredibly excited to announce this landmark activation. The company is entering uncharted territory – a collaboration between a next-gen gaming ecosystem and a mainstream gaming title. The global reach of DOTA 2 ensures that this activation will resonate with players and fans worldwide. Portal is excited to be giving DOTA 2 players new ways to connect with the game they love - through Esports and much more to come.

About Portal



Portal is the next-gen gaming platform and publisher. Through market-leading tech products and a world-class entertainment network, Portal is redefining the way games and gamers connect.

The Portal Ecosystem is composed of multiple interconnected elements; with 200+ partner games at launch, Portal is solving distribution for good by bringing the best of gaming into one ecosystem.

About the Portal DOTA 2 World Invitationals

The inaugural Portal DOTA 2 World Invitationals will run from March 28 to 31, in partnership with DOTA 2, a top multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game by Valve. This world-class Esports tournament spans multiple countries and will see 8 top-tier Esports teams battle for a substantial prize pool of $100,000. Streamed across all major platforms including YouTube and Twitch, it marks Portal’s first foray into the competitive Esports world - a space where it intends to become a major player over the coming years. This major initial activation featuring Portal Chests will continue the rapid, impressive scale of the Portal brand and ecosystem, and further drive $PORTAL adoption.

