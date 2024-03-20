CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Thanks Board of Regents for Moving Forward with Presidential Search

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement after the Nebraska University Board of Regents named University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold as the priority candidate to be the president of the University of Nebraska system.

“I appreciate the Board of Regents answering the call to action and moving forward with the presidential search process. Congratulations to Chancellor Gold on emerging as the priority candidate. He has been a visionary, patient-focused leader for UNMC.

I admire the strong leadership Interim President Chris Kabourek has displayed since Ted Carter’s departure. During just 70 days in office, he has delivered the long-overdue Presidential Scholars Program to get the University in the game of retaining our best and brightest kids. He has shown strength and courage in holding the line on university spending, and he has taken swift and decisive action just this week in announcing the extension of Coach Hoiberg’s contract and the hiring of a transformative new Huskers athletic director.

The University of Nebraska will remain in capable hands throughout Chris Kabourek’s interim leadership. I look forward to the next phase of the presidential selection process as it gets underway and partnering with University leaders to make our system even more competitive.”