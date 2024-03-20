CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Commends Hire of New NU Athletic Director Troy Dannen

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is commending the hire of Troy Dannen as the new director of athletics for the University of Nebraska. The former UNL grad (1989) has been serving as athletic director at the University of Washington. Prior to that, Dannen oversaw athletics at Tulane University and the University of Northern Iowa.

Gov. Pillen’s statement follows:

“I am thrilled with the leadership and tenacity demonstrated by Interim NU President Chris Kabourek in decisively bringing in new leadership to the athletic department so quickly. Immediately securing the commitment of a strong AD like Troy signifies to all Nebraskans, and to our competition across the country, that Nebraska intends to succeed.

I offer my congratulations to Troy, and I look forward to welcoming him and his family as new Nebraskans. I’m eager to partner with him and the University’s leadership in keeping the University of Nebraska a place of academic and athletic excellence.”