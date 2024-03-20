Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Novruz holiday

AZERBAIJAN, March 20 - 20 March 2024, 09:57

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

The post says:

“Dear fellow compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday and wish each of you robust health, joy, happiness, and a long life! I am grateful to everyone for the congratulations and good wishes. Thank you very much for your love, sincerity, respect, and attention! Let this holiday, a symbol of the awakening and renewal of nature, bring health, mutual understanding, and peace to every home! May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs, who died for the Motherland, in peace and grant patience and tolerance to their relatives and loved ones. May the Almighty not spare his mercy for our people!

With deep respect and love, your MEHRIBAN."

