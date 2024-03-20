Submit Release
2024 Lake Pend Oreille State of the Lake meeting to be held on April 4

During the meeting, fishery staff from Idaho Fish and Game’s Panhandle Regional office will share updates on the Lake Pend Oreille fishery and activities planned for 2024. There will also be a question-and-answer session. No registration is required, just come on out and participate!

Anglers and other members of the community who are interested in the status of the diverse fish populations to which Lake Pend Oreille is home are encouraged to participate in this year’s meeting.

