XR Agency: Revolutionizing Immersive Experiences and Web 3.0 Solutions with Groundbreaking Docuseries, BeyondTheCode.AI
Whether it's crafting immersive XR experiences, launching impactful NFT campaigns, or advising on strategic brand initiatives, we're here to support our clients every step of the way.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nefertiti A. Strong and Sylvana Levy, the visionary co-founders of XR Agency, are spearheading a digital renaissance, seamlessly blending the physical and virtual worlds with groundbreaking strategies.
— Nefertiti Strong, Co-founder of XR Agency
Fresh from her inspiring journey at SXSW 2024, Nefertiti Strong has revealed her latest masterpiece: "BeyondTheCode.AI," a cutting-edge docuseries narrated by the legendary Grammy Award Winning Artist Macy Gray. This ambitious project, a brainchild of XR Agency in partnership with esteemed collaborators WEAREM2.co, Jam Galaxy, Incanito Inc., HarlemCLX, Soundcheck.ai and sponsored by support from Carico.Shop, A Tea Grows in Brooklyn, TheMFTs, and Mixed Chicks | A Curly Revolution is set to probe the depths of human aspiration, trepidation, and the quest for meaning. With contributions from luminaries such as Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO and Founder of SingularityNET and other vanguards of technology, the series endeavors to chart the course toward the synthesis of human intellect and artificial prowess, heralding the dawn of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).
XR Agency, renowned for its innovative leadership, is redefining immersive narratives and digital innovation. With live performances by Ben and his Band Desdemons Dream during SXSW, XR Agency continues to push boundaries. Watch Desi and Desdemona's Dream at SXSW this year.
Under the guidance of Strong and Levy, XR Agency offers tailored solutions to empower clients across industries. From navigating the shift to Web 3.0 to crafting XR and IRL strategies, XR Agency is committed to enhancing client value.
"In this era of technological evolution, XR Agency stands at the forefront, guiding our clients with audacity and creativity," says Nefertiti Strong. "From immersive XR experiences to influential NFT campaigns, our mission is unwavering support for our clients."
XR Agency's comprehensive services include XR and IRL marketing strategies, content creation, and targeted advertising. Through collaboration and client-focused solutions, XR Agency delivers impactful results.
With Nefertiti Strong's entertainment expertise and Sylvana Levy's hospitality background, XR Agency is shaping the future of technology and creative expression. "It's a privilege to lead the charge in this transformative industry, where innovation and imagination intersect to shape the future of human experience," says Sylvana Levy. "With XR Agency, we're not just bridging technology and creativity but also connecting visionaries like Dr. Ben Goertzel with everyday innovators who are driving change. Together, we're building a future where possibilities are limitless."
Mark your calendars for the premiere of "Beyond The Code" at Consensus 2024, May 29 - 31, 2024 featuring Dr. Ben Goertzel and NFT Media visionaries. This event promises groundbreaking discourse in the decentralized tech space.
Embark on a journey with XR Agency and explore the limitless possibilities of immersive experiences and Web 3.0 technologies. For more information, visit xragency.co or connect through linktr.ee/beyondthecode.
XR Agency is a leading provider of immersive experiences and Web 3.0 solutions, dedicated to helping brands, startups, and companies thrive in the digital era. Led by visionary entrepreneurs Nefertiti A. Strong and Sylvana Levy, XR Agency offers a comprehensive suite of services, including XR and IRL strategies, immersive content creation, and strategic consulting. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and collaboration, XR Agency is shaping the future of human experience one project at a time.
Richard E Pelzer II
HarlemCLX
Richard@Harlem2020.nyc
Visit us on social media:
Other
BeyondTheCode.AI the new docuseries / film by Nefertiti A. Strong TRAILER