BrightSpring Welcomes Olivia Kirtley to Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG), a leading provider of comprehensive home and community-based health services, is pleased to welcome Olivia Kirtley to its board of directors. With an extensive background and leadership in finance, accounting and risk management, Olivia joined the board in January with the Company’s initial public offering.



Olivia brings decades of finance, regulatory and related process experience with an extremely distinguished track record of serving on public company boards across a variety of prominent industries and organizations, including U.S. Bancorp, Vista Credit Strategic Lending Corp., Papa John’s International, Rangold Resources Ltd, and ResCare, Inc.

As a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant, Olivia has also worked as a business consultant focused on strategic risk management and corporate governance strategies and issues since 2000. Previously, she served as senior manager at a predecessor to one of the largest U.S. accounting firms, Ernst & Young LLP, and as chief financial officer and treasurer of Vermont American Corporation.

Olivia has also held several chairman positions since 1998, including for the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and AICPA Board of Examiners.

“We are thrilled Olivia has joined our board of directors. She will leverage her wealth of experience and expertise in audit, financial reporting, risk management, controls, systems, regulatory matters, and people insights and expertise to further strengthen BrightSpring’s mission to make a difference in the lives of the people and communities we serve,” said BrightSpring’s President and CEO Jon Rousseau. “Her leadership and knowledge will add significant value to our organization, helping to ensure the Company’s continued quality and integrity of finance and accounting.”

This month, Olivia was recognized by American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) as one of six “Women Pioneers of Accounting,” notably as she was elected chair of the AICPA board of directors in 1998, making her the first female chair of the AICPA.

Olivia holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Florida Southern College and a master’s degree in taxation from Georgia State University.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.