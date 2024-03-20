OSCE Presence, Albania’s parliament sign Memorandum of Understanding strengthening ongoing partnership

Acting Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania, Clarisse Pasztory and Speaker of the Assembly of Albania Lindita Nikolla signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to renew and strengthen the partnership between the two institutions. The Memorandum creates a general framework and sets guidelines for the co-operation between the Presence and parliament with regard to the programme “Support to Parliament of the Republic of Albania”.

“The Assembly will continue to strengthen the successful partnership with the OSCE Presence to advance democratization reforms and Albania’s European integration”, Nikolla stressed at the signing event.

“We are proud to stand as a steadfast partner of the Albanian Assembly. We stand ready to work together in enhancing the quality of legislation, legislative services, political representation and oversight. The OSCE in Albania remains committed to supporting the Assembly in these efforts,” said Pasztory.

According to the Memorandum, the Presence will support the Assembly to improve its legislative, oversight and representative functions, as well as the parliamentary administration to fulfil their functions in an efficient, effective and inclusive way. The Presence and the Assembly will also co-operate to enhance parliament’s interaction with citizens, and to develop and introduce innovative tools for an integrated and transparent legislative system that improves access to consolidated laws and parliamentary records.

The Presence is a long-term partner of the Assembly of Albania, in line of its mandate to assist Albania’s efforts to consolidate effective democratic institutions and to promote the rule of law and human rights in conformity with the OSCE principles, standards and commitments.