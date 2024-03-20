$741.0 Million Highways Budget Meets the Needs of a Growing Province

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 20, 2024

The Ministry of Highways' $741.0 million budget for 2024-25 will improve more than 1,100 kilometres (km) of highways, enhance safety, invest in strategic transportation routes and improve corridors for heavy truck traffic to continue supporting the province's export-based economy and the wellbeing of our communities.

"This budget builds on our previous investments that ensure safe and efficient supply chains to support our rapidly growing province," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "We are making significant capital improvements that benefit urban and rural communities, while enhancing corridors for trucks so we can get our products to 165 countries around the world."

The ministry's budget will invest $404.0 million in capital projects. Several major construction projects will carry on or are expected to be finished to improve safety and traffic flow, including:

Continuing construction of twinning projects near Rowatt and Corinne on Highways 6 and 39 between Regina and Weyburn;

Corridor improvements on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon; and

Completion of the replacement of two Highway 6 bridges over Regina's Ring Road.

The ministry will continue planning work this year on its ongoing multi-year passing lane strategy to improve safety and efficiency in transportation corridors all over Saskatchewan.

This year's budget will improve more than 1,100 kilometres of highways, for a total of more than 5,900 kilometres over five years. Those improvements include:

260 km of repaving;

365 km of medium treatments, like micro surfacing;

400 km of pavement sealing;

58 km of Thin Membrane Surface and rural highway upgrades; and

25 km of gravel rehabilitation.

Road safety remains a top priority for the Government of Saskatchewan. Through the Safety Improvement Program, the province will invest $17.6 million toward intersections, guardrails and lighting across Saskatchewan's highway network. This continued support follows last year's completion of a five-year, $100.0 million investment in road safety.

The 2024-25 Budget invests $73.5 million to build, operate and maintain the transportation system in northern Saskatchewan.

The ministry will invest $59.3 million to repair or rebuild 17 bridges and replace more than 100 culverts.

The budget also includes investments in municipal transportation and shortline railway infrastructure, including:

$17.4 million to support economic growth and safety on rural municipal roads and bridges;

$8.6 million for construction and maintenance partnerships with urban municipalities;

$2.2 million for the Strategic Partnership Program, which enhances the safe movement of large trucks;

$850,000 to support community airport improvements that create a $1.7 million investment when combined with matching partner funds; and

$530,000 for the Short Line Railway Improvement Program.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.0 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 20,700 kilometres of Saskatchewan highways.

