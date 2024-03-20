Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,389 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Minister Gilles Arsenault on International Francophonie Day 

CANADA, March 20 - Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs issued the following statement on International Francophonie Day: 

“Today is International Francophonie Day. March 20 has been recognized globally as a day to celebrate the French language, culture and heritage, since 1970. 

It is opportunity for all Islanders to learn more about PEI’s Francophonie. Acadian and Francophone communities are part of the social fabric of our beautiful province, help enrich our cultural diversity and foster intercultural exchanges. Government is committed to preserving and promoting the French language in PEI. 

With about 13 per cent of PEI’s total population or 19,500 Islanders self-identifying as French-speaking in 2021, and a continued increase in French-language school and French Immersion program enrolment, we are proud to celebrate the Acadian and Francophone Community’s vitality and valuable contributions to the province. 

I encourage everyone to discover our vibrant community and learn more about our culture and diversity.”

Media contact:
Nicole Yeba
Bilingual Senior Communications Officer 
Acadian and Francophone Affairs
ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Statement by Minister Gilles Arsenault on International Francophonie Day 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more