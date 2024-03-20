Statement by Minister Gilles Arsenault on International Francophonie Day 

CANADA, March 20 - Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs issued the following statement on International Francophonie Day:

“Today is International Francophonie Day. March 20 has been recognized globally as a day to celebrate the French language, culture and heritage, since 1970.

It is opportunity for all Islanders to learn more about PEI’s Francophonie. Acadian and Francophone communities are part of the social fabric of our beautiful province, help enrich our cultural diversity and foster intercultural exchanges. Government is committed to preserving and promoting the French language in PEI.

With about 13 per cent of PEI’s total population or 19,500 Islanders self-identifying as French-speaking in 2021, and a continued increase in French-language school and French Immersion program enrolment, we are proud to celebrate the Acadian and Francophone Community’s vitality and valuable contributions to the province.

I encourage everyone to discover our vibrant community and learn more about our culture and diversity.”