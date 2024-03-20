Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

AI demand and tight supply accelerate return to profitability

BOISE, Idaho, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended February 29, 2024.



Fiscal Q2 2024 highlights

Revenue of $5.82 billion versus $4.73 billion for the prior quarter and $3.69 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $793 million, or $0.71 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $476 million, or $0.42 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $1.22 billion versus $1.40 billion for the prior quarter and $343 million for the same period last year

“Micron delivered fiscal Q2 results with revenue, gross margin and EPS well above the high-end of our guidance range — a testament to our team’s excellent execution on pricing, products and operations,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “Our preeminent product portfolio positions us well to deliver a strong fiscal second half of 2024. We believe Micron is one of the biggest beneficiaries in the semiconductor industry of the multi-year opportunity enabled by AI.”

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FQ2-24 FQ1-24 FQ2-23 FQ2-24 FQ1-24 FQ2-23 Revenue $ 5,824 $ 4,726 $ 3,693 $ 5,824 $ 4,726 $ 3,693 Gross margin 1,079 (35 ) (1,206 ) 1,163 37 (1,161 ) percent of revenue 18.5 % (0.7 %) (32.7 %) 20.0 % 0.8 % (31.4 %) Operating expenses 888 1,093 1,097 959 992 916 Operating income (loss) 191 (1,128 ) (2,303 ) 204 (955 ) (2,077 ) percent of revenue 3.3 % (23.9 %) (62.4 %) 3.5 % (20.2 %) (56.2 %) Net income (loss) 793 (1,234 ) (2,312 ) 476 (1,048 ) (2,081 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.71 (1.12 ) (2.12 ) 0.42 (0.95 ) (1.91 )



Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $1.25 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of negative $29 million. Micron ended the second quarter of 2024 with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.72 billion. On March 20, 2024, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on April 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the third quarter of 2024:

FQ3-24 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $6.60 billion ± $200 million $6.60 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 25.5% ± 1.5% 26.5% ± 1.5% Operating expenses $1.11 billion ± $15 million $990 million ± $15 million Diluted earnings per share $0.17 ± $0.07 $0.45 ± $0.07



Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com .

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its third quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com . A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com .

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. Six months ended February 29,

2024 November 30,

2023 March 2,

2023 February 29,

2024 March 2,

2023 Revenue $ 5,824 $ 4,726 $ 3,693 $ 10,550 $ 7,778 Cost of goods sold 4,745 4,761 4,899 9,506 8,091 Gross margin 1,079 (35 ) (1,206 ) 1,044 (313 ) Research and development 832 845 788 1,677 1,637 Selling, general, and administrative 280 263 231 543 482 Restructure and asset impairments — — 86 — 99 Other operating (income) expense, net (224 ) (15 ) (8 ) (239 ) (19 ) Operating income (loss) 191 (1,128 ) (2,303 ) (937 ) (2,512 ) Interest income 130 132 119 262 207 Interest expense (144 ) (132 ) (89 ) (276 ) (140 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net (7 ) (27 ) 2 (34 ) (2 ) 170 (1,155 ) (2,271 ) (985 ) (2,447 ) Income tax (provision) benefit 622 (73 ) (54 ) 549 (62 ) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 1 (6 ) 13 (5 ) 2 Net income (loss) $ 793 $ (1,234 ) $ (2,312 ) $ (441 ) $ (2,507 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.72 $ (1.12 ) $ (2.12 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (2.30 ) Diluted 0.71 (1.12 ) (2.12 ) (0.40 ) (2.30 ) Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,104 1,100 1,091 1,102 1,091 Diluted 1,114 1,100 1,091 1,102 1,091





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) As of February 29,

2024 November 30,

2023 August 31,

2023 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 8,016 $ 8,075 $ 8,577 Short-term investments 990 973 1,017 Receivables 4,296 2,943 2,443 Inventories 8,443 8,276 8,387 Other current assets 1,690 791 820 Total current assets 23,435 21,058 21,244 Long-term marketable investments 627 720 844 Property, plant, and equipment 37,587 37,677 37,928 Operating lease right-of-use assets 642 648 666 Intangible assets 414 416 404 Deferred tax assets 664 781 756 Goodwill 1,150 1,150 1,150 Other noncurrent assets 1,199 1,326 1,262 Total assets $ 65,718 $ 63,776 $ 64,254 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,680 $ 3,946 $ 3,958 Current debt 344 908 278 Other current liabilities 1,235 1,108 529 Total current liabilities 6,259 5,962 4,765 Long-term debt 13,378 12,597 13,052 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 593 601 603 Noncurrent unearned government incentives 662 705 727 Other noncurrent liabilities 956 1,026 987 Total liabilities 21,848 20,891 20,134 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common stock 125 124 124 Additional capital 11,564 11,217 11,036 Retained earnings 39,997 39,356 40,824 Treasury stock (7,552 ) (7,552 ) (7,552 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (264 ) (260 ) (312 ) Total equity 43,870 42,885 44,120 Total liabilities and equity $ 65,718 $ 63,776 $ 64,254





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six months ended February 29,

2024 March 2,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (441 ) $ (2,507 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 3,839 3,863 Stock-based compensation 401 303 Provision to write-down inventories to net realizable value — 1,430 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,759 ) 2,910 Inventories (57 ) (2,896 ) Other current assets (799 ) 4 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 573 (1,144 ) Other current liabilities 706 (638 ) Other 157 (39 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,620 1,286 Cash flows from investing activities Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (3,180 ) (4,654 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (465 ) (293 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 726 773 Proceeds from government incentives 234 64 Other (24 ) (71 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,709 ) (4,181 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (1,101 ) (53 ) Payments of dividends to shareholders (256 ) (252 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (82 ) (76 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program — (425 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 999 5,221 Other (18 ) 19 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (458 ) 4,434 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8 ) 9 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (555 ) 1,548 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,656 8,339 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,101 $ 9,887





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. NOTES (Unaudited) (All tabular amounts in millions)



Inventories



In 2023, we recorded charges of $1.83 billion to cost of goods sold to write down the carrying value of work in process and finished goods inventories to their estimated net realizable value (“NRV”). The impact of inventory NRV write-downs for each period reflects (1) inventory write-downs in that period, offset by (2) lower costs in that period on the sale of inventory written down in prior periods. The impacts of inventory NRV write-downs are summarized below:

2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. Six months ended February 29,

2024 November 30,

2023 March 2,

2023 February 29,

2024 March 2,

2023 Provision to write down inventory to NRV $ — $ — $ (1,430 ) $ — $ (1,430 ) Lower costs from sale of inventory written down in prior periods 382 605 — 987 — $ 382 $ 605 $ (1,430 ) $ 987 $ (1,430 )



Income Tax

For the first quarter of 2024, we recorded tax expense based on actual first quarter results, as small changes in our projected pre-tax income cause significant changes in the estimated annual effective tax rate. With our improved fiscal 2024 outlook, we can now estimate a more reliable annual effective tax rate and have reverted to a global annual effective tax rate method. The second fiscal quarter tax benefit arises from applying this estimated annual effective tax rate to our year-to-date results.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. February 29,

2024 November 30,

2023 March 2,

2023 GAAP gross margin $ 1,079 $ (35 ) $ (1,206 ) Stock-based compensation 80 67 41 Other 4 5 4 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,163 $ 37 $ (1,161 ) GAAP operating expenses $ 888 $ 1,093 $ 1,097 Stock-based compensation (129 ) (115 ) (95 ) Restructure and asset impairments — — (86 ) Patent cross-license agreement gain 200 — — Other — 14 — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 959 $ 992 $ 916 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 191 $ (1,128 ) $ (2,303 ) Stock-based compensation 209 182 136 Restructure and asset impairments — — 86 Patent cross-license agreement gain (200 ) — — Other 4 (9 ) 4 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 204 $ (955 ) $ (2,077 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ 793 $ (1,234 ) $ (2,312 ) Stock-based compensation 209 182 136 Restructure and asset impairments — — 86 Patent cross-license agreement gain (200 ) — — Other 2 (10 ) 8 Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments(1) (328 ) 14 1 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 476 $ (1,048 ) $ (2,081 ) GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,114 1,100 1,091 Adjustment for stock-based compensation 20 — — Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,134 1,100 1,091 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.71 $ (1.12 ) $ (2.12 ) Effects of the above adjustments (0.29 ) 0.17 0.21 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ (0.95 ) $ (1.91 )

(1) As described in the Income Tax note above, the second fiscal quarter tax benefit arises from applying our estimated annual effective tax rate to our year-to-date results. A portion of this benefit is included in our non-GAAP net income, with a larger benefit in our GAAP net income. The divergence between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts of this tax benefit relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. February 29,

2024 November 30,

2023 March 2,

2023 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,219 $ 1,401 $ 343 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (1,384 ) (1,796 ) (2,205 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (26 ) (56 ) (29 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 13 33 17 Proceeds from government incentives 149 85 62 Investments in capital expenditures, net (1,248 ) (1,734 ) (2,155 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (29 ) $ (333 ) $ (1,812 )



The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted shares, diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

Stock-based compensation;

Gains and losses from settlements;

Restructure and asset impairments; and

The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income (loss).

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK FQ3-24 GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $6.60 billion ± $200 million — $6.60 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 25.5% ± 1.5% 1.0% A 26.5% ± 1.5% Operating expenses $1.11 billion ± $15 million $123 million B $990 million ± $15 million Diluted earnings per share(1) $0.17 ± $0.07 $0.28 A, B, C $0.45 ± $0.07





Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in millions) A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 78 A Other – cost of goods sold 4 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 76 B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative 47 C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments 107 $ 312

(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.11 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

