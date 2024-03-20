Myriad Genetics Announces Patent Granted for SneakPeek® Snap Device

SALT LAKE CITY, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent that covers the use of push-button blood collection devices for PCR-based fetal sex determination.



U.S. Patent No. 11,932,907, titled Fetal Sex Determination Using Capillary Blood From Upper Arm, provides protection for Myriad’s SneakPeek Snap® products in the U.S through 2040. The patent further covers technology for improving the accuracy of a fetal sex test by reducing contaminating DNA in maternal blood samples. SneakPeek’s blood collection innovation makes obtaining a blood sample at home quick and easy. Consumers place the Snap device on their arm, press the button, and the sample is collected in one to four minutes. Moreover, clinical studies have shown that the Snap device significantly reduces the risk of external male DNA contamination in maternal blood samples, ensuring high accuracy in fetal sex testing.

“We view this patent grant as recognition of our innovative approach to fetal sex testing using PCR-based techniques with any push-button blood collection device,” stated Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Myriad Genetics. “This patent grant promotes SneakPeek Snap exclusivity in the US market through at least 2040 and provides an opportunity for licensing agreements with leading push-button blood collection device suppliers, positioning us as a strategic partner.”

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that the company expects the SneakPeek Snap patent will provide patent protection for the company’s SneakPeek Snap products in the U.S. through 2040 and this patent provides an opportunity for licensing agreements with leading push-button blood collection device suppliers. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

Media Contact

Glenn Farrell

(385) 318-3718

PR@myriad.com