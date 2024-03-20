Arbe Opens an Office in Shanghai, China, Solidifying the Company’s Presence in the Region

The Team in China Will Enhance Arbe’s Collaboration with Key Companies in the Area



TEL AVIV, Israel, March 20, 2024 - Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar solutions, today announces that it opened an office in Shanghai, China, solidifying the company’s presence in the region. The team in China will enhance Arbe’s collaboration with key companies in the area.

The strategic move will position Arbe closer to the local OEMs and to the Chinese market, helping the company provide better customer service and position Arbe to gain market share. Arbe’s new wholly-owned subsidiary will support Arbe’s tier 1s in China and work with their OEMs from the sales phase through the support and production process, providing the Chinese market with a full cycle solution.

“We see tremendous growth and innovation in the fast-moving Chinese market and have taken active steps to support the Chinese automotive industry’s accelerated development,” says Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. “The opening of an office in Shanghai not only demonstrates our commitment to our Chinese tier 1s and customers, but also represents our firm determination to provide leading Perception Radar solutions, that will enhance road safety and eventually autonomy.”

Arbe has recently announced major progress in China and believes its physical presence will drive additional strategic alliances. Some of the major announcement in the region include:

HiRain Technologies, a leading provider of intelligent driving solutions to car manufacturers in China, will begin the mass production of state-of-the-art LRR610 Imaging Radars, powered by the Arbe chipset, by the end of 2024. HiRain is also embarking on a rigorous data collection phase that will cover 1 million kilometers using a vehicle fleet equipped with LRR610 Imaging Radars. This development initiative is designed to optimize the fusion and perception system, which enables key automotive safety features.





Arbe’s tier 1, Sensrad AB, received significant customer orders from its Chinese affiliates for radar systems leveraging Arbe’s chipset. Sensrad’s customers are found in a range of industries, from autonomous robotics and transportation systems to Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS).





Weifu High-Technology Group, a prominent tier 1 supplier in the Chinese automotive market, issued an $11.6 million preliminary order for Arbe radar chipsets as well as a $1 million order of professional services for radar systems design based on the Arbe chipset, including: engineering services, setup of a testing lab, and advanced support from Arbe.





Arbe and Weifu High-Technology Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with KargoBot, DiDi's autonomous freight company, to provide 4D Imaging Radars based on the Arbe proprietary chipset. The three parties agreed to establish a cooperation platform in China to jointly promote the R&D and commercial applications of 4D Imaging Radars in the field of autonomous driving.





HiRain Technologies was selected by the Port of RiZhao in the Shandong Province to provide perception radars, based on Arbe's chipset. The deployment was implemented on FAW Trucks and on automated guided vehicles (AGVs. The first deployment started at the RiZhao port and will be expanded to additional ports across China.





About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe’s radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm changing perception. Arbe, a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in China, Germany, and the United States.

