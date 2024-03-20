Travel Advisory: Extended Weekend Lane Closures Planned for Route 138 at RIDOT's Pell Bridge Ramps Project

Beginning Friday night, March 22 at 5 p.m. through Monday morning, March 25 at 7 a.m. the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close the left lanes on Route 138 East and West, between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway in Newport, to remove and replace the center median, which is part of the ongoing Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project.

The extended weekend lane closures will allow the Department to remove the existing guardrail, curb, and asphalt island, replace the gravel subbase, repave the roadway, and then install the new center median barrier. This is one of the last remaining sections to be built. Motorists should plan additional time for travel during this weekend as they may experience delays.

The $74 million Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project is rebuilding the road network connecting to the Pell Bridge to make travel into Newport easy and safe. It includes a new efficient ramp system that will reduce congestion, especially the backup of vehicles on the bridge from the Downtown Newport exit, and improve the connection between Newport's North End and the downtown area. With a smaller footprint, the new design also will spur economic development as it frees up approximately 25 acres of land. It will be finished by the end of 2024.

Additional information about the project and the latest traffic pattern changes will be posted at www.ridot.net/PellBridgeRamps. The web page also has a form anyone can use to sign-up to receive regular project updates emailed directly to them.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.