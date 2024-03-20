HB 5606 of 2024
MICHIGAN, March 20 - Energy: nuclear; definition of advanced nuclear reactors; provide for. TIE BAR WITH: HB 5608'24, HB 5609'24
Last Action: 3/20/2024 - referred to Committee on Energy, Communications, and Technology
