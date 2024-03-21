ILG Technologies Elevated to Preferred Member Status with MSPAA
HAVRE, MT, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ILG Technologies, a leading innovator in the technology and managed services sector, proudly announces its recent recognition as a Preferred Member with the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA). This prestigious designation solidifies ILG Technologies' commitment to excellence in delivering cutting-edge managed services and further establishes its position as a trusted industry leader.
MSPAA, renowned for its commitment to advancing the managed services sector, has recognized ILG Technologies as a Preferred Member based on the company's unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction. This collaboration signifies a milestone achievement for ILG Technologies, highlighting its prowess in delivering tailored solutions that empower organizations and the K-12 educational sector to thrive in the digital age.
Jake Charen, COO of MSPAA, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "ILG Technologies' track record of providing top-notch managed services aligns seamlessly with our mission at the MSPAA. We are excited to welcome them as a Preferred Member and look forward to jointly contributing to the advancement of the managed services industry."
Brian Jenkins, of ILG Technologies, echoed the sentiment, stating, "Being recognized as a Preferred Member by MSPAA is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise. This partnership will enable us to further elevate our services and continue providing innovative solutions to our clients."
ILG Technologies has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence by staying at the forefront of technological advancements, offering a comprehensive suite of managed services tailored to the unique needs of its clients. The Preferred Member status with MSPAA reflects ILG Technologies' ongoing efforts to foster industry collaboration and drive positive change within the managed services landscape.
As ILG Technologies embarks on this exciting new chapter, clients can expect even greater value and innovation from the company's services. The partnership with MSPAA signifies a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what managed services can achieve and underscores the importance of collaboration in driving the industry forward.
About ILG Technologies:
ILG Technologies is a leading provider of innovative technology and managed services, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era. With a commitment to excellence, ILG Technologies delivers tailored solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth for its clients.
For more information about ILG, visit ILG Tech
About the MSPAA: The MSP Association of America offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches nearly 100,000 email subscribers.
For more information about MSPAA, visit https://mspaa.net
