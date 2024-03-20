Annual Idaho Fish and Game fur auction to run online April 8-22

As always, furs, whole carcasses, antlers, skulls and other items are up for grabs at the auction. All items were either found, seized as evidence or salvaged. All carcasses are considered unfit for human consumption and are sold for use of non-edible portions only. Antlers may be sold as bundles by weight or as single sets attached to skull plates.

A Taxidermist-Fur Buyer license is required to purchase raw bear, mountain lion or wolf skins, or parts of bears, mountain lions or wolves or any raw furbearer hide, skin or pelt. Resident licenses are $40 for one year, and nonresident licenses are $187 for one year or $74.25 for three-days. The licenses can be purchased at any Idaho Fish and Game office and are required at the time of pick up.

Nonresident purchasers should be aware that their state may not allow import of certain animals or animal parts. Be sure to check your state’s regulations before purchasing.