230 Bermuda students successfully complete the climate classroom

The highly anticipated and fully booked Climate Classroom made its return to the ASU BIOS campus recently, leading students through an immersive learning experience. The novel program highlighted climate change science while exploring current and future potential impacts for Bermuda. With exclusive donor support from HSBC, 230 students participated in this gamified immersive learning experience for M2s across Bermuda between February 27th and March 14th. The Climate Classroom invited students to explore the ASU BIOS campus, learning about the impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems and Bermuda’s coastlines through the Curriculum Enrichment Program within ASU BIOS’s Ocean Academy. Students were exposed to future careers in ocean science, while piloting emerging media such as extended reality [XR].

“This training allowed Ocean Academy to find creative new ways to engage students in ASU BIOS’s longstanding atmospheric and ocean research. Creating scientific games enabled us to facilitate student-led data collection and interpretation alongside re-enforcing immersive hands-on STEM experiences,” said Kaitlin Noyes, Director of Education and Community Engagement at ASU BIOS.

The workshop was student-led, eliciting interactive hands-on problem solving in small teams both in the laboratory and around the ASU BIOS campus. Throughout the puzzle-style quest students utilized scientific instruments to collect data, applied cross-cutting mathematics and physics concepts, and worked together to solve puzzles. Students worked to unlock clues relating to ocean warming, ocean acidification, greenhouse gasses and shifts in oceanic food webs.

…

During the workshop, Noyes led students through a hands-on laboratory demonstrating the chemical process underlying ocean acidification. These sessions served as an opportunity for students to reinforce chemistry concepts such as acids and bases, and to safely mix household compounds and see their applications in ocean science. “We enjoyed letting students put their thinking caps on and become mad scientists, and think about how the chemistry of our ocean is changing,” said Noyes.

…

The puzzle-style quest was engineered to introduce students to the climate data that ASU BIOS collects, with a specific focus on creating engaging ways for students to explore, collect and manipulate data. The course encompassed mini experiments, glow in the dark clues, graph interpretation and gameplay to explore topics such as greenhouse gasses, heat energy, ocean acidification and photosynthesis.

…

Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences, 20 March 2024. More information.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related