Variability and drivers of carbonate chemistry at shellfish aquaculture sites in the Salish Sea, British Columbia (update)

Ocean acidification (OA) reduces seawater pH and calcium carbonate saturation states (Ω), which can have detrimental effects on calcifying organisms such as shellfish. Nearshore areas, where shellfish aquaculture typically operates, have limited data available to characterize variability in key ocean acidification parameters pH and Ω, as samples are costly to analyze and difficult to collect. This study collected samples from four nearshore locations at shellfish aquaculture sites on the Canadian Pacific coast from 2015–2018 and analyzed them for dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) and total alkalinity (TA), enabling the calculation of pH and Ω for all seasons. The study evaluated the diel and seasonal variability in carbonate chemistry conditions at each location and estimated the contribution of drivers to seasonal and diel changes in pH and Ω. Nearshore locations experience a greater range of variability and seasonal and daily changes in pH and Ω than open waters. Biological uptake of DIC by phytoplankton is the major driver of seasonal and diel changes in pH and Ω at our nearshore sites. The study found that freshwater is not a key driver of diel variability, despite large changes over the day in some locations. We find that during summer at mid-depth (5–20 m), where it is cooler, pH, Ω, and oxygen conditions are still favourable for shellfish. These results suggest that if shellfish are hung lower in the water column, they may avoid high sea surface temperatures, without inducing OA and oxygen stress.

Simpson E., Ianson D., Kohfeld K.E., Franco A.C., Covert P.A., Davelaar M. & Perreault Y., 2024. Variability and drivers of carbonate chemistry at shellfish aquaculture sites in the Salish Sea, British Columbia. Biogeosciences 21: 1323–1353. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related