(Video) PMOI Resistance Units amplify calls for freedom in Iran New Year

The official website of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in an article published that as the Persian New Year, Nowruz, approaches, heralding a season of renewal and hope, Resistance Units affiliated with the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) have intensified their efforts across Iran, challenging the theocratic regime's grip on power.In a daring display of defiance, these units have taken to the streets in various cities, posting banners and creating graffiti that embody the spirit of rebellion, all while advocating for the overthrow of Iran's oppressive government apparatus.In the face of the clerical regime's heightened state of alert, as it marshals both propaganda and repressive measures to counteract the Resistance Units' activities, the resolve of these activists cuts through the atmosphere of fear. Their courageous actions signal a beacon of hope amidst the regime’s attempts to maintain control.In the capital city of Tehran, banners featuring images of Massoud Rajavi , the leader of the Iranian Resistance, and Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , were prominently displayed.The messages on these banners, declaring “Death to Khamenei,” “Viva Rajavi,” and “Long Live Freedom,” serve as a potent challenge to the regime’s supreme leader and a clarion call for liberation.This sentiment was mirrored in Arak, where the images of Massoud Rajavi were posted with messages of preparing for the next uprising and overthrowing the criminal regime of the mullahs. These calls reflect the widespread desire for change in Iran.In Qazvin and Kerman, the imagery of Rajavi underscores the journey towards emancipation through resistance, highlighting the inevitability of the regime’s collapse.Similarly, in Karaj, banners bear testament to the unwavering commitment to Maryam Rajavi’s leadership in the fight against despotism.From the southeastern city of Zabol to Ahvaz in the southwest, Resistance Units reaffirmed their commitment to regime change, fueling the flames of resilience. Their actions foretell the eruption of popular anger poised to dismantle the clerical establishment.In Shahrud, northeastern Iran, banners boldly proclaim that the answer to tyranny is resistance, marking Tehran as the epicenter of conflict in the Middle East and asserting that the regime’s fall, orchestrated by valiant Resistance Units, is the only solution to regional turmoil.In Qom, Resistance Units showcased exceptional bravery, distributing messages throughout the city that forecast the downfall of Khamenei’s reign of oppression, destined to be consumed by the people’s revolution.These acts of defiance, spanning from Tehran to Isfahan, Mashhad, and Bandar Abbas, encapsulate the nation’s escalating dissatisfaction and its unwavering quest for freedom.As Nowruz heralds a time of renewal, the Resistance Units’ bold initiatives, in the face of the regime’s crackdowns, mark a pivotal moment in Iran’s relentless struggle for liberation. With the Persian New Year on the horizon, these endeavors not only challenge the current regime but also illuminate the path towards a future characterized by freedom and democracy in Iran.The activities of the Resistance Units come as the regime is on a mass campaign to spread terror among the public to prevent and form of dissent.The regime has been particularly harsh toward the supporters of PMOI and the families of Iranian Resistance members with heavy prison sentences. But every day, the ranks of the Resistance Units continue to expand, proving the regime’s failure in its efforts.Also this activities across Iran on the Eve of Nowruz the Persian New Year, the Resistance Units, have intensified their activities across the country, signaling a significant increase in their efforts to challenge the current regime.These activities, characterized by the distribution of placards, graffiti, and public demonstrations, aim to disseminate messages of liberation and resistance against regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei, whom they hold responsible for regional conflicts and bloodshed through proxy actions.In Rasht, northern Iran, Resistance Units distributed placards bearing the provocative slogan, “Our battlefield is Iran, Iran is the head of the snake in Tehran.” This phrase directly challenges Khamenei’s leadership, symbolically referring to him as “the head” causing turmoil in the region.The message underscores the resistance’s commitment not only to overturn the current regime but also to restore peace and stability across the Middle East. It also reflects the opinion of the Iranian people, who do not support the regime’s violent and expensive interventions in the countries of the region.Karaj, a city in Alborz province, witnessed the distribution of placards featuring Masoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance. These placards carried the Resistance’s message that the only path to liberating Iran is an organized resistance movement against the regime. Other placards highlighted the necessity of continued rebellion and uprising as the only way to thwart Khamenei’s machinations and his repressive security forces.In the capital, Tehran, the Resistance Units distributed leaflets with the image of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). These leaflets bore the slogan “Woman, Resistance, Freedom,” exemplifying the resistance’s endorsement of women’s pivotal role in the struggle against oppression.The Resistance Units count many girls and women in their ranks, and they have played a pivotal role in organizing protests against the regime despite the regime’s misogynistic nature and its aggressive policies toward women, especially those who support the PMOI.Similarly, cities across Iran, including Zabul, Sanandaj, Chalus, Bushehr, Saveh, and Shiraz, echoed the call for women’s freedom and resistance. This widespread distribution of leaflets and slogans highlights a national call to action, emphasizing the resistance’s focus on mobilizing support from diverse regions of the country.Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province, featured graffiti and wall writings with messages such as “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the dictator,” reflecting a direct confrontation with the Supreme Leader’s authority.Additionally, actions such as the burning of Khamenei’s pictures in Sari and Ahvaz signify a bold rejection of his leadership and a desire for significant change.The activities of the Resistance Units come as the regime is on a mass campaign to demonize the PMOI as the Resistance movement gains support and steam inside Iran.The regime continues to publish books, articles, movies, and TV series aimed at discrediting the Iranian Resistance. At the same time, the regime has been particularly harsh toward the supporters of PMOI and the families of Iranian Resistance members with heavy prison sentences. But every day, the ranks of the Resistance Units continue to expand, proving the regime's failure in its efforts.The activities of Resistance Units on the eve of Nowruz illustrate a robust and coordinated effort to challenge the Iranian regime's authority. Through their widespread campaign, utilizing placards, graffiti, and public demonstrations, the resistance seeks to galvanize public support for a movement aimed at liberating Iran and establishing a foundation for peace and stability in the region.As Nowruz symbolizes rebirth and renewal, these activities reflect the resistance's hope for a new beginning for Iran, free from the current regime's oppressive grasp.

