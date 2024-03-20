Hip Replacement Market Booms: Set to Surge to $8.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 4%

Hip Replacement Market Report

Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Hip Replacement Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2031. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Hip Replacement. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Kyocera Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Medacta International, Conformis Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Merete, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Gruppo Bioimpianti s.r.l., Globus Medical Inc, Corin Group PLC, Exactech Inc, Colfax Inc



𝑯𝒊𝒑 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒔: 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒖𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒕 $5.9 𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 2021, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒔 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒋𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉 $8.6 𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒃𝒚 2031, 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒕 𝒂 𝑪𝑨𝑮𝑹 𝒐𝒇 4% 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 2022 𝒕𝒐 2031.



𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡-

Rise in R&D activities for advancements in hip replacement surgeries and increase in product launches & product approvals drive the growth of the global hip replacement market. Moreover, integration of advanced navigation system and robotics with surgical operations has supplemented the growth even more. Simultaneously, surge in number of surgical procedures and spike in access to health care facilities have created lucrative opportunities in the industry.



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

➤ Aging Population: The demographic shift towards an aging population leads to a higher incidence of hip-related conditions such as osteoarthritis and hip fractures, driving the demand for hip replacement surgeries.

➤ Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in hip replacement implants, surgical techniques, and materials enhance the efficacy, durability, and success rates of hip replacement procedures, attracting more patients and surgeons towards this treatment option.

➤ Rising Prevalence of Osteoarthritis: Osteoarthritis is one of the primary indications for hip replacement surgeries. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, attributed to factors like sedentary lifestyles and obesity, contributes significantly to the growth of the hip replacement market.

➤ Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: The preference for minimally invasive hip replacement surgeries is rising due to advantages such as shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and reduced post-operative pain. This trend boosts market growth as patients seek less invasive treatment options.

➤ Improving Healthcare Infrastructure: The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, facilitates access to advanced medical treatments like hip replacement surgeries, driving market growth by catering to previously underserved patient populations.

➤ Health Awareness and Education: Increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of hip replacement surgery in improving mobility, reducing pain, and enhancing overall quality of life encourages more patients to consider this treatment option, thereby expanding the market.

➤ Reimbursement Policies: Favorable reimbursement policies and insurance coverage for hip replacement surgeries in many countries make the procedure more accessible and affordable for patients, further stimulating market growth.

➤ Lifestyle Changes and Physical Activity: Growing emphasis on physical fitness and active lifestyles prompts individuals to seek effective solutions for hip-related issues, contributing to the increasing demand for hip replacement procedures.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞:

● Total Hip Replacement

● Partial Hip Replacement

● Revision Hip Replacement

● Hip Resurfacing



𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

● Metal-on-Metal

● Metal-on-Polyethylene

● Ceramic-on-Polyethylene

● Ceramic-on-Metal

● Ceramic-on-Ceramic



𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Hospitals

● Orthopedic Clinics

● Ambulatory Surgery Centers



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

● Colfax Inc

● Conformis Inc

● B. Braun Melsungen AG

● Gruppo Bioimpianti s.r.l.

● Stryker Corporation

● Johnson & Johnson

● Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

● Kyocera Corporation

● Corin Group PLC

● Exactech Inc

● Globus Medical Inc

● Integra LifeSciences

● Medacta International

● Merete

● MicroPort Scientific Corporation

● Smith & Nephew PLC



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Hip Replacement Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Hip Replacement Market by Application/End Users

Hip Replacement (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Hip Replacement and Growth Rate (2021-2030)

Hip Replacement Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Hip Replacement (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Hip Replacement Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



