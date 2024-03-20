Equator’s Premier Super Washer Available in Canada

Equator 1.6 Cu.Ft./15 Lbs White 110V Front Load Washer 15 Programs + Pet Cycle

This individual washer uses energy efficiency and multiple programs to maximize performance.

CANADA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is pleased to further the development of laundry technology with the launch of the Equator Super Washer. This innovative appliance was carefully crafted to deliver an exceptional cleaning experience, combining cutting-edge features with maximum efficiency. With a focus on innovation, this Super Washer is one of Equator’s premium offerings for laundry solutions.

The Equator Super Washer embraces design and functionality, measuring 33.5 x 23.5 x 21.85 inches it is a standard washer offering for those looking for clean clothes. Offering a total capacity of 1.62 cu.ft. (15 lbs), this washer is designed for both built-in and freestanding installations, providing flexibility in any laundry area. With 16 total programs, including 12 wash programs like Normal, Prewash, Allergen Cycle, and the unique Pet Cycle, users can achieve the precise level of clean they desire with every run.

Two primary energy-saving functions, the Delay Start and Automatic Water Level programs, make this Super Washer an eco-friendly choice, especially with a 110V setup. In addition, it places emphasis on ensuring that all clothes are free from particle buildup. For example, with the Allergen Cycle, users can eliminate dust mites, dander, and pollen whereas the Pet Cycle can efficiently remove pet hair from fabrics, leaving them fresh and fur-free.

Key Features of the Super Washer:

● Sanitize Cycle: Leverage the sanitization cycle for contaminated clothes.

● Allergen Cycle: Eliminate pollen, dander, and dust mites with the allergen cycle feature.

● Anti-Bacterial Drum Baffle: Prevent the build up of bacteria after each clothing cycle.

● Color Coded LED Display: Experience user-friendliness with the electronic display to change your specifications.

● Winterize Cycle: Pour in antifreeze and watch the washer winterize within 2 minutes to protect from cold conditions.

● Quiet Cycle: Take advantage of a low RPM to minimize noise pollution throughout the home.

● Delay Start: Start the washer for up to 24hrs later than the load time.

The Equator 826 Super Washer is priced at $1,099.00. It is available for purchase through authorized retailers and online platforms, including Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and other major retailers across the country.

About Equator Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been in the home appliance business for over 30 years. Offering a range of innovative and eco-friendly products, Equator is committed to solving real-life challenges for any home as evidence by its features in Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. For more information about the product offerings at Equator Advanced Appliances, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.