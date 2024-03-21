British Reality TV Star and Model Chloe Khan Launches AI Clone of Herself
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of reality star and model Chloe Khan have a new reason to celebrate as she announces the launch of her AI clone, an exact replica of herself in both looks and personality.
Chloe, known for her appearances on popular reality shows Celebrity Big Brother and X Factor, and her successful modelling career, is no stranger to pushing boundaries and embracing new technology. With the launch of her AI clone, she takes it to the next level by giving her fans a chance to connect with her on a whole new level.
Fans can expect to receive personalized recommendations and advice from Chloe's virtual twin, making it a one-of-a-kind experience. With the ability to speak in 30+ languages and available 24/7, this AI clone also opens up the opportunity for Chloe to connect with fans from all over the world, breaking down language barriers and bringing people closer together
"I think AI is amazing and the future," Chloe said. "Created by a company called Foxy, my AI can share my beauty tips, health secrets, give dating advice, and recommend my favourite hotels, shops and restaurants, among other things. She's literally my twin and my fans can talk to her about everything and anything."
AI is the future and is a rapidly growing industry. With the launch of Chloe's AI clone, it is evident that the potential of AI goes beyond just virtual assistants and chatbots. It has the ability to replicate human personalities and provide a unique and personalised experience for users.
AI clones marks a significant milestone in the entertainment industry, showcasing the potential of AI technology in creating a more personalised and interactive experience for fans. As technology continues to advance, we can only imagine the endless possibilities and how it will shape the future of entertainment.
For more information on Chloe Khan's AI clone and her other projects, follow her on Instagram @Chloe.Khan
Chrissy Johnston
Chloe, known for her appearances on popular reality shows Celebrity Big Brother and X Factor, and her successful modelling career, is no stranger to pushing boundaries and embracing new technology. With the launch of her AI clone, she takes it to the next level by giving her fans a chance to connect with her on a whole new level.
Fans can expect to receive personalized recommendations and advice from Chloe's virtual twin, making it a one-of-a-kind experience. With the ability to speak in 30+ languages and available 24/7, this AI clone also opens up the opportunity for Chloe to connect with fans from all over the world, breaking down language barriers and bringing people closer together
"I think AI is amazing and the future," Chloe said. "Created by a company called Foxy, my AI can share my beauty tips, health secrets, give dating advice, and recommend my favourite hotels, shops and restaurants, among other things. She's literally my twin and my fans can talk to her about everything and anything."
AI is the future and is a rapidly growing industry. With the launch of Chloe's AI clone, it is evident that the potential of AI goes beyond just virtual assistants and chatbots. It has the ability to replicate human personalities and provide a unique and personalised experience for users.
AI clones marks a significant milestone in the entertainment industry, showcasing the potential of AI technology in creating a more personalised and interactive experience for fans. As technology continues to advance, we can only imagine the endless possibilities and how it will shape the future of entertainment.
For more information on Chloe Khan's AI clone and her other projects, follow her on Instagram @Chloe.Khan
Chrissy Johnston
Intrigue Management & PR
email us here