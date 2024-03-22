How to check 13 Digit VIN and Classic cars easily
Classic Decoder, leading provider of classic vehicle history reports, is informing the general automotive public of its innovative 13-digit VIN decoder service.
The classic car market is expected to grow at 9.6% annually until 2024”65 BRUNSWICK BLVD #201 DOLLARD-DES, ORMEAUX QUEBEC H9B 2N4, CANADA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic Decoder, the leading provider of classic vehicle history reports, is informing the general automotive public of its innovative 13-digit VIN decoder service.
Finding a reliable and up-to-date 13-digit VIN decoder can be more challenging compared to the readily available tools for 17-digit VINs. It is also difficult to find and utilize the 5 digit VIN decoder and the 7 digit VIN decoder.
At this time when it is difficult to find an online service to provide a classic car VIN number search service, Classic Decoder is introducing a service that is currently revolutionizing the classic vehicle market.
A powerful solution designed specifically for classic vehicle buyers, sellers, owners, and collectors. Unlike standard VIN decoders that cater to modern vehicles, Classic Decoder specializes in decoding 13-digit VINs, and other non-standard VINs commonly found in vintage automobiles manufactured before the standardized 17-digit VIN system was introduced.
"We're thrilled to introduce Classic Decoder to the classic vehicle community," said Achim Tetteh, Sales Officer, at Classic Decoder. "With our specialized 13-digit VIN decoding capabilities and comprehensive vehicle history reports, we aim to empower enthusiasts with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and preserve the legacy of classic automobiles for generations to come."
Statista also reports that the average price of a classic car sold at auction in 2022 was 97,000 U.S. dollars, while the average price of a classic car sold online was 28,000 U.S. dollars, these amounts are huge amounts, and hence it is only proper for one to avoid costly surprises by learning more about the vehicle’s history, through a classic car VIN check
As of “2022 over 39.2 thousand classic vehicles were sold or auctioned online”, according to Statista “the classic car market is expected to grow at 9.6% annually until 2024” Individuals who fall under the category listed below should therefore take advantage of this product.
The Classic Decoder 13-digit VIN check is perfect for:
Older car buyers and sellers who want to ensure authenticity and value.
Collectors and enthusiasts are seeking a deeper understanding of their prized possessions.
Restoration experts need accurate information for meticulous repairs.
Any owner with a passion for older cars who wants to unlock their unique stories.
Why is a VIN check crucial for antique car buyers and sellers?
Classic vehicles are more likely to have hidden problems like title issues or theft history.
A VIN check verifies the car's history and helps avoid these problems.
Benefits of a VIN check for buyers and sellers:
Buyers: Ensures they are not buying a stolen car or one with undisclosed issues.
Sellers: Helps determine a fair asking price and avoids scams by buyers.
Overall benefit: A VIN check builds trust and confidence in the transaction for both parties.
The following are the key features of Classic Decoder in general:
Accurate VIN Decoding: Classic Decoder, decodes 5-13-digit VINs and other classic VINs accurately, providing detailed information about a vehicle's make, model, year, and production specifications.
Comprehensive Vehicle History Reports: Users can access comprehensive vehicle history reports that include crucial details such as ownership history, mileage records, auction records, sales history, accident reports, etc, enabling informed decision-making when buying or selling an antique car.
Exclusive Support for Build Sheets: We are currently the only provider of classic build sheets and window stickers.Providing support for build sheets for classic vehicles up to 537 manufacturers
Support for most Vehicle Types: There is support for vans, SUVs, cars, trucks and even motorbikes
User-Friendly Interface: Classic Decoder boasts an intuitive user interface, making it easy for enthusiasts to navigate and access the information they need quickly and efficiently.
Comprehensive Database: Backed by a classic car database, Classic Decoder ensures that users receive reliable and up-to-date insights into the vehicles they're interested in.
Save and track cars: Classic decoder web and mobile applications allow its users to save and track vehicles in a custom garage feature
Mobile application: Classic Decoder’s mobile application, is now available for download on Apps Store and Play Store.
Support for Antique VINs: Classic Decoder not only supports the 13-digit codes but provides support for codes 5-12-digit VINs.
Access all previously searched VINs: Users can access the history of their searches and freely refer to previous history reports, this is in stark contrast to other vehicle history providers whose reports have an expiration time.
"Our new 13-digit VIN decoder goes beyond the basics, providing a comprehensive picture of your car's journey, from its original factory specifications to ownership changes, accidents, and even recalls." Says Achim.
Here's what the Classic Decoder 13-digit VIN check report offers:
60+ Title Checks: This section of the report provides about 60+ title checks including junk titles, salvage titles, rebuilt, and more.
Mileage records: Check the number of miles on the vehicle before purchase or sale, to spot mileage discrepancies.
Auction records: A section of the report shows if the vehicle has been in auctions and in most cases, the auction images are provided.
Accident and damage records: This helps users to know if the old car was involved in an accident in the past. Influencing their buying, collecting, or selling decisions.
Standard specifications: This section provides information on the year, make model, trim level, body style, dimensions, engine size, suspension, gear ratios, capacities, exhaust, ignition, wheels, rims, tires, fuel economy, and more.
Sales listing history: Historical sales listings of the used car, including the Classifieds, or digital marketplace, mileage, color, and price.
Lien and loan records: This section shows outstanding lien and loan records on the vehicle. This helps to prevent financial complications in the future.
Title history: Check how many times the car’s title was changed in the past, type, odometer reading, and VIN.
The classic car VIN decoder app goes beyond basic decoding. It leverages data from government agencies, manufacturers, insurers, and more to provide classic car enthusiasts, buyers, sellers, and owners with relevant and helpful information. This includes detailed vehicle history reports containing the same information as the web app, classic window sticker, or build sheets.
The following is a sample 13-digit vehicle history report. The vehicle history report for VIN 1D80H4R432632 indicates a clean title history with no accidents, thefts, liens, or salvage records found. The vehicle's specifications and standard details are provided, along with a list of historical sales listings.
Title checks reveal no issues related to flood, fire, hail, or other damages, ensuring a clear record for potential buyers. Additionally, the report emphasizes the importance of using this information alongside a vehicle inspection and test drive to make an informed purchase decision.
https:/detailedvehiclehistory.com/report/vin/1D80H4R432632
About Classic Decoder
Classic Decoder is a leading provider of vehicle history reports specifically designed for classic cars. The main products differentiating us from any similar provider are the classic build sheets, pre-1980 VIN decoder, classic VIN decoding, and dealership program. We empower enthusiasts and professionals alike with the information they need to make informed decisions, preserve automotive history, and enjoy the timeless beauty of classic cars.
