University of North Florida Online Teams Up with Mindful Solutions to Increase Interest and Enrollments
UNF Online and marketing agency launch targeted efforts to grow student enrollment from both Florida and out-of-state markets.ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of North Florida (UNF) Online has teamed up with marketing agency Mindful Solutions St. Augustine (MSSA) to increase requests for information (RFIs) and generate quality leads for select degree programs through strategic targeted advertising.
UNF Online offers primarily and fully online degree and professional certificate programs in both traditional and accelerated-term formats. U.S. News & World Report ranks UNF Online as among the Top 40 colleges and universities in the country for the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.
“Prospective students opt for online education for various reasons, both personal and professional,” says Erica Anga, associate director, UNF Online. “We connected with MSSA to ensure prospective students learn about UNF Online’s excellent programs and to convert their interest into leads.”
MSSA’s work is focused on two UNF Online programs: RN-BSN and Post-MSN DNP. The RN-BSN program is for Registered Nurses (RNs) who wish to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.). The Post-MSN Doctor of Nursing Practice is for students who already hold a Master of Science in Nursing and specialty certification.
As a small business, MSSA acts as a nimble extension of its clients’ team, delivering hands-on, dedicated attention to meet stated goals and objectives. Based in St. Augustine, Florida, MSSA works with local and national non-profit organizations, private companies, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare clients. Examples include marketing support for local education nonprofit Investing in Kids (INK!) and its mentoring and mental health resilience programs.
“Working with UNF Online naturally aligns with MSSA’s interests and talents. Our team is passionate about supporting secondary and higher education programs,” says Sharon Cunningham, president and CEO, Mindful Solutions St. Augustine. “Even early in the campaign, our initial results are very positive. We are tracking ahead of targeted conversion numbers and anticipate meeting campaign objectives for qualified student leads.”
About University of North Florida (UNF) Online
UNF Online is an Academic Affairs unit that provides leadership for the development and delivery of high-quality online learning experiences that meet the needs of learners and that extend access to degree programs in areas of strategic emphasis. U.S. News & World Report ranked UNF among the Top 40 colleges and universities in the country for the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs. UNF also landed on the Best Online Education Programs list, a graduate-level ranking.
About Mindful Solutions St. Augustine
Mindful Solutions is a veteran women-owned full-service marketing agency that helps companies and organizations execute on their brand strategy, develop impactful content, engage prospects and customers, and gain a layer of support for their internal marketing teams. Capabilities include strategic and tactical planning, PR and media relations, offline and digital media, graphic design, website design and development, videography, social media, and market research. With every client, Mindful Solutions takes a holistic visioning-based approach to align its services with a client’s goals and objectives. For more information, visit www.mssafl.com.
