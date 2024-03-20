STN:125808
Proper Name: cobas® Malaria test for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems
Tradename: cobas® Malaria
Manufacturer: Roche Molecular Systems
Indication:
- The cobas® Malaria test for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems (cobas® Malaria) is a qualitative in vitro nucleic acid screening test for the direct detection of Plasmodium (P. falciparum, P. malariae, P. vivax, P. ovale and P. knowlesi) DNA and RNA in whole blood samples from individual human donors, including donors of whole blood and blood components, as well as other living donors. It is also intended for use in testing whole blood samples to screen organ and tissue donors when samples are obtained while the donor’s heart is still beating.
Whole blood samples from all donors are screened as individual samples.
The test is not intended for use as an aid in diagnosis of Plasmodium infection.
This test is not intended for use on samples of cord blood.
This test is not intended for use on cadaveric blood specimens
Production Information
Supporting Documents