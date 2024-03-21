SecureG Partners with SunSpec Alliance to Supercharge Cybersecurity Standards for Distributed Energy Resources (DER)

Bespoke cryptography solutions for a connected world Open Standards For The Distributed Energy Industry

Addition of bespoke PKI provider is a significant step forward for DER cybersecurity; Root of Trust (RoT) technology is critical to prevent supply chain risks

SecureG's experience and dedication to cybersecurity align perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to working together to ensure the security and reliability of DER systems around the world.” — Dylan Tansy - Executive Director, SunSpec Alliance

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureG, Inc., the leader in cloud-native PKI for zero-trust, machine-to-machine communications, today announced it has joined the SunSpec Alliance, where it will contribute to the development of industry-standard cybersecurity protocols for Distributed Energy Resources (DER). SecureG seeks to extend the authentication of DER environments into the supply chain through the use of Root of Trust (RoT) technology, which ensures the provenance of OEM devices.

"The addition of SecureG to the SunSpec Alliance is a significant step towards fortifying cybersecurity standards for Distributed Energy Resources," said Dylan Tansy, Executive Director, SunSpec Alliance. "SecureG's experience and dedication to cybersecurity align perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to working together to ensure the security and reliability of DER systems around the world."

The SunSpec Alliance is a global organization of industry leaders, dedicated to accelerating the growth and integration of DERs. The SunSpec Alliance fosters innovation and interoperability across the DER ecosystem, ensuring the safe and efficient deployment of renewable energy resources. By joining the SunSpec Alliance, SecureG demonstrates its commitment to enhancing cybersecurity within the DER industry.

DERs, including solar, wind, and energy storage systems, are becoming increasingly vital components of the energy grid.

As their adoption surges, the need for robust cybersecurity standards becomes increasingly critical. SecureG's expertise in cloud-native PKI solutions makes it a valuable addition to the SunSpec Alliance, as the organization seeks to create standardized cybersecurity protocols to safeguard DER installations.

SecureG's comprehensive cloud-native PKI solutions enable the secure issuance, management, and authentication of digital certificates, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of data exchanged within DER systems. Together, SecureG and the SunSpec Alliance aim to develop a set of cybersecurity standards that will provide DER stakeholders with strong confidence in the security of their systems.

In addition to enhancing cybersecurity standards, SecureG's Root of Trust (RoT) technology provides attestation, adding an extra layer of security and trust in the DER ecosystem. Root of Trust technology ensures the integrity of device identities, assuring that they have not been tampered with throughout the supply chain. This attestation capability is a vital component in addressing supply chain risks, where vulnerabilities and threats can potentially enter the system during the manufacturing, distribution, and maintenance processes.

“SecureG's membership in the SunSpec Alliance underscores its dedication to fostering a safe and resilient energy landscape,” said Damon Kachur, VP Sales, SecureG. “By working together with the SunSpec Alliance and other industry leaders, SecureG aims to ensure that cybersecurity remains at the forefront of DER advancements.”

About SecureG

SecureG is a cybersecurity company providing next-generation, certificate-based security for critical infrastructure in the private and public sectors.

SecureG creates bespoke PKI solutions for the demands of advanced IoT, OT, 5G, and Industry 4.0 requirements. SecureG’s ultra-secure Root of Trust foundation, innovative PKI, and certificate data analytics capabilities are essential components to executing a true Zero Trust Architecture that can deliver at scale with low latency for today and tomorrow’s networks. Learn more at https://secureg.io.

About SunSpec Alliance

The SunSpec Alliance is a federation of global solar PV, energy storage, EV, and EV charging manufacturers, developers, operators, and service providers, together pursuing information standards to enable “plug & play” system interoperability. SunSpec standards address operational aspects of Distributed Energy on the smart grid—including residential, commercial, and utility-scale systems—thus reducing cost, promoting technology innovation, and accelerating industry growth. Learn more at https://www.sunspec.org