United Cerebral Palsy President Armando Contreras to appear on international panel on developmental disabilities
UNICEF, the WHO and ICPS release The Global Report on Children with Developmental DisabilitiesVIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The President and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy will join a panel of experts from around the world today to present his feedback to the findings in this year's Global Report on Children with Developmental Disabilities. The report is published by UNICEF and the World Health Organization. The event is being co-hosted by the International Cerebral Palsy Society. The virtual Spanish-language presentation will take place at 1 p.m Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific. It will include Mr. Contreras, Fabio Guedes of Portugal (APPC), Florencia Hamuy of Paraguay (Telton), Sandra Lorena Sandoval of Argentina (APPACE Jujuy), and Guadalupe Rivera y Carlos Castañon of Mexico (APAC). The panel will be moderated by Silvina Echardt (ICPS, Fundación Obligado). Go to https://cpint.org/events/global-report to register for this virtual event.
About UCP
The mission of United Cerebral Palsy is to be an indispensable resource for people with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Founded in 1949, UCP has 55 affiliates (53 in the U.S. and two in Canada) that provide a wide range of services annually to more than 150,000 children and adults, including resources and referrals, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, physical therapy, job training, integrated employment, home and community-based services, recreational opportunities and housing assistance. UCP is a strong advocate for direct support professionals (DSPs) and other direct care workers. We are committed to the idea that all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society so they can “live life without limits.”
