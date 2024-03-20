Colorado Remodeler Recognized at National Kitchen & Bath Design Competition

Englewood, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englewood, Colorado -

ENGLEWOOD, CO – A Colorado-based remodeling company, Christopher's Kitchen & Bath, was awarded third place in the "secondary bathroom" category at the 2024 National Kitchen + Bath Association (NKBA) annual industry awards. The winners were announced in January at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, the largest trade show worldwide for the kitchen and bath industry.

The award-winning bathroom remodel titled "Sea-ing Silver," created and executed by Christopher’s Kitchen & Bath in-house interior designer Heather Radliff for a client in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood, was recognized for innovative and accessible design.

Being the only main floor bathroom, the remodel had to serve family members as well as guests using nearby entertaining areas, including a pool. To address these multi-functional needs, Radliff used floor-to-ceiling large format mirror tiles on the vanity wall to visually expand the space, and mimic the serene undulations of calm water. Pops of gold on the fixtures and lighting, paired with the natural textures of the walnut vanity and floor tile, add to the space’s warmth.

“The first step in making the space more useful was eliminating the bathtub in favor of a shower,” said Radliff. “A nearly zero threshold entry to the shower was a big benefit on this front, as guests of all ages use it to rinse off after swimming. With future accessibility in mind, a bench was added, as well as strategically placed backing in the appropriate locations for future grab bars.”

The design process for “Sea-ing Silver” took approximately 6 weeks. The installation was completed in 6 weeks.

"We are thrilled to see our team's hard work and creativity recognized on a national level," said Austin C. Ardrey, general manager for Christopher's Kitchen & Bath. "This award from the NKBA is not only a win for us, but for every client we serve. It just reaffirms our promise to deliver exceptional and innovative design solutions."

About the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA):

The NKBA competition attracts hundreds of entries across six kitchen and bath design categories: large kitchen, small kitchen, specialty kitchen, powder room, secondary bath, and primary bath.

Each of the six first-place winners are eligible for the best overall kitchen or overall bath award. Companies compete for national recognition, as well as $100,000 in total prize money.

NKBA is a non-profit trade group promoting professionalism in the kitchen and bath industry. Members include designers, retailers, remodelers, manufacturers, distributors, fabricators, installers and other industry professionals.

About Christopher's Kitchen & Bath:

Founded in 1981, Christopher's Kitchen & Bath is a family-owned remodeling contractor in the Denver, CO area specializing in design and build projects for kitchens and bathrooms. Their showroom in Englewood, CO features cabinetry, vanities, faucets, tubs, fixtures, toilets, and other products, as well as in-house product experts, interior designers, and trades to complete kitchen and bathroom design and build installations.

