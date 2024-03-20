Vishay Intertechnology Knob Potentiometers Simplify Designs and Optimize Costs for Industrial and Audio Applications

Featuring Integrated Knobs and IP67 Sealing, Devices Offer High Dielectric Strength of 5000 VAC and Power Ratings to 1 W

MALVERN, Pa., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new panel potentiometers featuring integrated knobs and IP67 sealing. Offering a high dielectric strength of 5000 V AC and power ratings up to 1 W at +40 °C, the Vishay Sfernice P16F and PA16F are designed to simplify designs and optimize costs in industrial and audio applications.



By integrating a knob with a panel potentiometer in a single component, the devices released today eliminate the need to purchase and assemble a separate knob. Furthermore, with only the mounting hardware and terminals situated on the back side of the panel, the compact potentiometers reduce the clearance required behind the panel to an extremely low < 15 mm.

With a conductive plastic resistive element, the PA16F is designed for audio applications, while the cermet P16F is intended for industrial motor drives, welding equipment, HVAC and lighting systems, and control panels. With their full IP67 sealing, the devices deliver reliable operation in extreme environmental conditions.

The potentiometers are available with custom knob markings, resistance values, wires, and connectors, in addition to detent and switch options. The devices are also available with a metallic knob on request. The P16F and PA16F are tested in accordance with CECC 41000 or IEC 60393-1.



Device Specification Table:

Part number P16F PA16F Resistive element Cermet Conductive plastic Resistance range (linear taper) 22Ω to 10 MΩ 1 k Ω to 1 MΩ Power rating (linear) 1 W at +40 °C 0.5 W at +40 °C Typical TCR ± 150 ppm/°C ± 500 ppm/°C Dielectric strength RMS 5000 V AC



Samples and production quantities of the P16F and PA16F are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?51090 (P16F, PA16F)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720315464866

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com