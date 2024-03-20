Submit Release
Holzer & Holzer Reminds Shareholders of the March 25, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the GrafTech (EAF) Class Action

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds shareholders that the class action filed against GrafTech International Ltd. (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EAF) has an upcoming March 25, 2024 Lead Plaintiff deadline.

The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations, its commitment to protecting the environment, and its advancement of sustainability initiatives.

If you bought GrafTech shares between February 8, 2019 and August 3, 2023, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/graftech/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 25, 2024.

The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Case No. 1:24-cv-00154.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content. 

