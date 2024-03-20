Cultural Intelligence Leader Collage Group Announces First Chief Marketing Officer, Elizabeth Jackson, as Company Accelerates Growth

Bethesda, MD, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Collage Group, a leading provider of Cultural Intelligence, announced Elizabeth Jackson as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer – a pillar in fueling the organization’s growth. As a seasoned CMO, she possesses more than 30 years of experience in marketing, strategy, insights, and new product innovation.



“A highly skilled business leader and entrepreneur, Elizabeth brings a passion for research, data, and insights, as well as expertise in brand-building, lead generation, and expansion into new verticals,” said CEO and Co-Founder David Wellisch. “Adding an additional proven expert to our team will undoubtedly be another important ingredient in our growth journey, as we support America’s leading brands in their path to achieving cultural fluency.”

Jackson began her career in marketing at Procter & Gamble and Campbell Soup Company. She led global businesses with P&L responsibility over several sectors, including ad technology, baby tech, CPG, durable goods, food & beverage, health technology, mobile connectivity, and SaaS. Having managed her own marketing consulting firm for more than a decade, Jackson has played an integral role in developing and advancing marketing strategies for iconic clients, such as Church & Dwight, Dunkin Brands, Energizer, Gillette, Playtex, Timex, and VF Corporation.

Additionally, for the past 12 years, Jackson has been CMO and head of strategy leading transformative growth and profitability for CEO-founded public companies and VC-backed start-ups, including Summer Infant, Hook Logic (sold to Criteo), DOTS Technology, and KVH.

“I am thrilled to join the Collage Group family and look forward to collaborating with the talented leadership team as we support the needs of American’s most iconic brands,” Jackson said. “As we continue to invest in our data assets, best in-class products, and actionable insights, I’m eager to partner with marketing and insights professionals and leverage the exceptional value Collage Group provides in identifying untapped opportunities for segment, brand, and business growth.”

In 2022, Collage Group acquired $25 million in growth capital. The funding has focused on product development as well as building a lineup of top talent like Jackson and the rest of the leadership team to drive strategic growth. In the last quarter of 2023, the company launched fluen.ci, a new, AI-powered software solution that provides instant access to competitive intel and brand-specific insights that drive action for marketing and insights leaders. Jackson will focus on accelerating adoption of the product in the market and developing long-term strategic growth plans.



About Collage Group

Collage Group is the trusted partner and provider of cultural intelligence for over 300 iconic brands across 12 industries. We’ve been helping marketers and insights professionals create authentic connections with diverse American consumers for over 10 years. Brands leverage our deep consumer research, AI-powered insights, and strategic cultural expertise to develop cultural fluency and create impactful and efficient campaigns that accelerate brand growth and ROI. Learn why industry-leading brands turn to Collage Group for cultural intelligence and strategic expertise.

Quintin Simmons Collage Group qsimmons@collagegroup.com