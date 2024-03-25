Trafalgar Square Books Announces the Pre-Sale of the Compelling New Novel - A Horseman's Tale

The book cover for The Horseman's Tale by Tom Equels.

A Marine Corps war hero and equestrian copes with Camp Lejeune's toxic water disaster by finding solace in horses and PTSD journaling in this gripping novel

I wanted to explore the devastating impact of war and trauma on the human psyche, and also show the great healing power flowing from the bond between man and horse” — Tom Equels, author

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trafalgar Square Books announces the upcoming release of "The Horseman's Tale" by acclaimed equestrian, war hero, lawyer, scientist and author, Tom Equels.

This gripping fictional narrative takes readers on a poignant journey through the tumultuous life of a Florida-native horseman and combat-wounded USMC Vietnam War veteran, Col. Jake Montgomery, and offers a compelling exploration of several themes including personal resilience and the pursuit of healing. Jake’s discovery that the deaths of both his young son and wife are linked to water contamination at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina triggers a provocative stream of PTSD-induced journal entries that dive deeply into a compelling exploration of personal loss, extreme violence, and sexual relationships, identity, and exploitation.

Set against the backdrop of Ocala, Florida, "The Horseman's Tale" introduces adult readers to a world steeped in the rich tradition of horse racing, training and breeding. Born into a family deeply rooted in the equestrian industry, the protagonist navigates the complexities of life on the racetrack while grappling with the haunting memories of war and personal tragedy. Horse training becomes a therapeutic journey, where Jake discovers life-altering lessons on the significance of faith, self-determination, and forgiveness.

Equels brings a wealth of personal experience to his writing, drawing upon his background as a combat-wounded Vietnam War veteran. He was twice awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for heroism in aerial combat and received the Purple Heart for his service. As a lawyer Equels was a warrior for social justice, winning numerous high-impact civil rights and poverty law cases.

Equels has an acute understanding of the human and equine condition. His unwavering commitment to social justice infuses every page of "The Horseman's Tale" with authenticity and emotional depth. In the saddle since the age of three, Equels is a recognized horseman in his own right. Over the last 30 years, he has bred and trained numerous winning Thoroughbred racehorses and Paso Fino show horses. Equels has ridden Paso Fino horses born on his farm, Mystic Oaks, to dozens of championships including an international grand championship. His current equine partner, the stallion Hidalgo, is a two-time PFHA National Champion. Related article: https://thehorsemanstale.com/articles

"Through 'The Horseman's Tale,' I wanted to explore the devastating impact of war and trauma on the human psyche, and also show the great healing power flowing from the bond between man and horse," said Equels. "At its core, this book is about resilience and the enduring power of love to heal even the deepest wounds."

The Camp Lejeune water contamination incident stands as one of the most significant environmental health crises in U.S. history. Beginning in the 1950s and spanning several decades, the water supply at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina was contaminated with various toxic substances known to be harmful if consumed by humans. The contamination remained unaddressed for years, exposing thousands of military personnel, their families, and civilian workers to serious health risks. Long-term exposure to these toxic chemicals has been linked to a myriad of adverse health effects, including various types of lethal cancer, neurological disorders, severe depression, reproductive issues, severe birth defects, and other chronic illnesses.

“Overall, Camp Lejeune serves as a stark reminder of the far-reaching consequences of environmental negligence and the importance of holding accountable those responsible for ensuring the safety of our water supply,” Equels said. “After four decades as a trial lawyer, I have not only a strong belief in the judicial system but also realize that in a society without a legal path to justice, the alternative reverts to violence. Veterans and their families deserve better. For many years this problem was not only hidden but allowed to continue. Tens of thousands of Marine Corps families have been impacted by Camp Lejeune’s toxic drinking water and the birth defects, cancers, and deaths it caused. My aviation unit in Vietnam, in fact, tens of thousands of Vietnam vets, have suffered a similar fate from exposure to Agent Orange, another known but hidden danger. My fellow veterans and their families deserve better from their country. They deserve justice. ”

With a multifaceted career spanning international law, complex business litigation and corporate executive roles, Equels’ storytelling bears a distinct perspective. He infuses the narrative with cinematic settings from around the world and offers profound reflections on the intricate nuances of human behavior and societal dynamics.

Equels skillfully intertwines multiple narrative threads, seamlessly merging the protagonist's odyssey with broader themes of social justice and the quest for truth. Through poignant introspection and vivid storytelling, Equels beckons readers to confront the harsh realities of trauma and grief while celebrating the indomitable resilience of the human spirit.

With its eloquent prose and captivating plot, "The Horseman's Tale" is poised to engage readers of adult contemporary fiction from various backgrounds. Whether drawn to equestrian literature, historical fiction, military service, or immersive storytelling, this compelling work promises an unforgettable journey that will resonate long after the final chapter.

"The Horseman's Tale" is available for pre-sale, with an official release scheduled for September 2024. To learn more about the book and order your copy, visit the official website at https://thehorsemanstale.com/

About Trafalgar Square Books:

Trafalgar Square Books is a leading publisher of equestrian literature, offering a diverse range of titles for horse enthusiasts of all ages and disciplines.

About the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Crisis:

Camp Lejeune, a major U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina, faced a water contamination crisis from the 1950s to the 1980s due to toxic chemicals like TCE and PCE seeping into the water supply. Thousands of military personnel, families, and civilian employees suffered health issues such as cancer and birth defects. Legal battles ensued, resulting in the 2012 Janey Ensminger Act providing healthcare coverage and the Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Contamination Act allowing victims to seek compensation. This saga highlights the consequences of environmental negligence and the ongoing fight for justice and support for those affected. For more information please visit: https://www.va.gov/disability/eligibility/hazardous-materials-exposure/camp-lejeune-water-contamination/

For more about the book and other FAQs, please visit https://thehorsemanstale.com/faq.