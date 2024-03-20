Crux Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies
This award marks an incredible first year for the company, which launched in 2023 to make sustainable finance more efficient and interconnected.
We’re proud to be recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024. In just over 14 months, Crux has built a world class team and helped this new market take flight.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crux, a sustainable finance technology company, has been named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Sustainability category. Crux is changing the way clean energy and decarbonization projects are financed in the United States, first building the leading ecosystem to transact and manage transferable clean energy tax credits.
“We’re proud to be recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024,” said Alfred Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Crux. “In just over 14 months, Crux has built a world class team, launched our platform, and helped this new market take flight. In the last 3 months alone, our partners have used Crux to close deals related to solar, microgrids, battery storage, advanced manufacturing, and bioenergy. And, we’re just getting started.”
The World's Most Innovative Companies list is one of Fast Company's most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These companies are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Crux is honored to be featured in the Sustainability category accompanying this year’s top 50 list, which includes Nvidia, OpenAI, Google, Climeworks, and Plaid, and many other world changing companies.
“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”
Since launch, Crux has raised over $27 million in venture capital, from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Lowercarbon Capital, Ardent Venture Partners, New System Ventures, Overture, Canapi Ventures, LS Power, and Ørsted, among others, reaffirming the company’s key role building critical financial infrastructure for the energy transition. Crux is already working with more than 100 partners, has over $8.6 billion of credits currently available for sale, hundreds of millions in transactions closed and being facilitated through the platform, and provides instantaneous access to billions of dollars of active buy-side interest. Crux clients include project developers, tax credit buyers, and intermediaries such as banks, tax advisors, and syndicators, who use Crux’s purpose-built software to manage transactions and access liquidity.
These clients are participants in a brand new transferable tax equity market that allows, for the first time, developers and manufacturers to sell their tax credits to third parties for cash — creating a powerful market mechanism to channel private sector investments into energy infrastructure, innovative technologies, and advanced manufacturing.
As Crux plans for growth in 2024 and beyond, they expect to grow their team, drive annual volumes of transferable credits to the billions, and expand offerings to other parts of the capital stack for clean energy and decarbonization projects.
ABOUT CRUX
Crux is a sustainable finance technology company changing the way clean energy and decarbonization projects are financed in the U.S. The company’s first offering is the ecosystem for buyers, sellers, and intermediaries to transact and manage transferable tax credits. Crux is co-founded by Alfred Johnson and Allen Kramer, who previously founded and exited a successful marketplace software company, Mobilize. Rob Parker serves as Chief Commercial Officer and brings 20+ years of experience in the power industry, most recently serving as CFO at REV Renewables. Since its launch in 2023, Crux has raised $27 million in funding from venture capital and strategic investors and built a world-class team that merges expertise from energy, finance, government, and technology to power the clean energy transition.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
