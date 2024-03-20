Botulinum Toxin Market Updates : to Surpass USD 13.1 billion by 2031

Botulinum Toxin Market

The botulinum toxin market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2021, and to reach $13.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The key factors that drive the growth of the botulinum toxin market size include increase in geriatric population, and surge in self-awareness among population regarding the physical appearance.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Botulinum Toxin Market was estimated at $5.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $13.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global botulinum toxin market is thoroughly examined across application, product, end user, and region, with comprehensive analysis of segments and their sub-segments presented through tabular and graphical representations. Investors and market players can leverage this breakdown to strategize based on the report's insights into the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments.

In terms of application, the therapeutic segment accounted for over half of the global botulinum toxin market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2031. Conversely, the aesthetic segment is poised to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.

In terms of product, the botulinum toxin type A segment secured over 90% of the global botulinum toxin market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Concurrently, the botulinum toxin type B segment is expected to demonstrate the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Regarding end-users, specialty and dermatology clinics contributed to over half of the global botulinum toxin market revenue in 2021 and are forecasted to remain dominant by 2031. This same segment is also anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global botulinum toxin market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its prominent position by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The report also covers analysis of other regions including LAMEA and Europe.

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

On the basis of botulinum toxin market analysis, the botulinum toxin type A segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the therapeutic segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, specialty and dermatology clinic segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America held the largest botulinum toxin market share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the botulinum toxin market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing botulinum toxin market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the botulinum toxin market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global botulinum toxin market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 –

• Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. Kgaa

• Abbvie Inc (Allergan)

• Ipsen Group

• Revance Therapeutics Inc

• Medy-Tox, Inc.

• Hugel, Inc.

• Galderma

• Us Worldmed, Llc

• Evolus Inc.

• Daewoong Pharmaceutical.

