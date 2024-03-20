Global Topical Oxygen Therapy Market Shows Promising Growth Trajectory, Forecast to Surge in Coming Years 2031

topical oxygen therapy industry 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in the incidence of chronic wounds, increase in patient pool of diabetics, and high incidence of wound site infections, along with rise in number of surgical procedures and technological advancement in advanced wound care fuel growth of the topical oxygen therapy market. "According to the report, the global topical oxygen therapy industry was estimated at $19,889.74 thousand in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $27,721.76 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape."

The benefit of this approach is that the higher-pressure gradient (pO2) results in oxygen molecules diffusing deeper into the hypoxic wound tissue to enhance multiple molecular and enzymatic functions. A critical component of wound care is assessment for associated arterial insufficiency. Arterial insufficiency can be the etiology of wound formation or be a limiting factor for the healing. Assessment for arterial insufficiency includes a complete history and physical exam. A screening ankle-brachial index is recommended for chronic lower extremity wounds. If arterial insufficiency is present, the patient should be referred for further workup by a vascular surgeon or specialist. Wounds with associated arterial insufficiency should be considered for revascularization before committing to treatment with hyperbaric or topical oxygen therapy. Following revascularization, topical oxygen therapy may still be indicated if the wound fails to respond to basic wound care.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic provided wound care clinicians with an opportunity to change the wound treatment paradigm in favor of home-based care solutions. It took in essential wound care to prevent amputations, thus offering relief to a hospital system in crisis. An in-home technology for the delivery of supplementary oxygen to wounds was the main focus of the therapy. These factors impacted the global topical oxygen therapy market positively.

Also, removal of strict lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions in 2021 by the majority of the countries coupled with an increase in number of patients visits in hospitals and wound care centers propelled the demand and adoption of wound care devices.

Topical Oxygen Therapy Market Driving Factors:

Rising Incidence of Diabetes: The growing prevalence of diabetes globally contributes to a higher incidence of chronic wounds, particularly diabetic foot ulcers. Topical oxygen therapy has shown effectiveness in promoting wound healing in diabetic patients.

Aging Population: As the global population ages, there is a higher prevalence of chronic conditions such as venous leg ulcers and pressure ulcers among the elderly. These conditions often require advanced wound care solutions like topical oxygen therapy to facilitate healing.

Technological Advancements: Advances in medical technology have led to the development of innovative topical oxygen delivery devices and formulations. These advancements improve the efficacy and convenience of topical oxygen therapy, driving its adoption among healthcare providers and patients.

The key segments of the Topical Oxygen Therapy Market typically include:

Product Type:

Topical Oxygen Delivery Devices

Topical Oxygen Creams/Gels

Topical Oxygen Sprays

Application:

Chronic Wounds (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers)

Acute Wounds (Burns, Traumatic Wounds)

Surgical Wounds

Dermatological Conditions (Acne, Psoriasis, Eczema)

End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, etc.)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, etc.)

Key players in the industry-

Inotec AMD Ltd.

RashEndZ Inc.

GWR Inc.

AOTI, Inc.

EO2 Concepts

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

OxyBand Technologies

OGENIX

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the topical oxygen therapy Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers topical oxygen therapy Market analysis from 2021 to 2031, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global topical oxygen therapy Market growth.

