WOW Summit Hong Kong Announces Groundbreaking Digital Art Exhibition Curated by Sotheby's
WOW Summit Hong Kong is proud to announce a groundbreaking curation by Sotheby's
The WOW Summit Art Zone is a platform for showcasing innovative and thought-provoking art, and this year, with Sotheby's expertise, we are taking it to a whole new level”HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA , March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WOW Summit Hong Kong, taking place on March 26-27 at AsiaWorld Expo, Hong Kong, is proud to announce a groundbreaking curation by Sotheby's, one of the world's most prestigious auction houses, for the WOW Summit Art Zone. This dynamic exhibition will offer attendees an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of cutting-edge digital art, explore the latest trends, and gain insights into its growing impact on the art world.
Sotheby's, renowned for its 275-year legacy in fine art and luxury, brings its expertise in the digital art space to the WOW Summit Art Zone. Since entering the NFT and digital art market in 2021, Sotheby's has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new records, launching its dedicated "Sotheby's Metaverse" platform, and spearheading dedicated generative art sales.
“WOW Summit is thrilled to collaborate with Sotheby's to present this groundbreaking exhibition,” says Daria Petrenko, Head of NFT and Digital Art at WOW Summit. “The WOW Summit Art Zone is a platform for showcasing innovative and thought-provoking art, and this year, with Sotheby's expertise, we are taking it to a whole new level.”
This year, the WOW Summit Art Zone will be enthralled by EVENT, a captivating collection of 500 algorithmic artworks by renowned conceptual artist Bernar Venet. This unique exhibit, curated by Sotheby's, delves into the fascinating interplay of chance and unpredictability within the digital realm. It builds upon Venet's six-decade exploration of these themes across diverse mediums, including sculpture, painting, and even sound.
EVENT (2024) embraces blockchain technology, offering collectors the exclusive opportunity to mint a never-before-seen output generated by Venet's proprietary algorithm. This dynamic and interactive experience represents a continuation of the artist's relentless pursuit of innovation and transformation within the art world. By merging his artistic vision with the languages of science and mathematics, Venet creates a thought-provoking and immersive digital encounter.
Beyond the Digital Art Zone, WOW Summit Hong Kong offers a comprehensive and engaging agenda encompassing industry talks and include speakers like Mr. Joseph Chan (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of HKSAR), Yat Siu (Co-Founder & Executive Chairman at Animoca Brands), King Leung (Head of Fintech at InvestHK), Stacey-Ann Pearson (Head of Web3 - APAC & Japan at AWS), Gillian Howard (Founder & Fair Director at Digital Art Fair), Zen Fong (Co-founder at CanvasLand Metaverse Production), Andy Ku (Founder and CEO at ALTAVA Group), Dr. DJ Clark (Multimedia Director at China Daily Asia Pacific), Helen Han (Artist Relations & Marketing Manager at Live Art) and many more. Attendees will have the chance to connect with leading figures, gain valuable insights, and explore the vast potential of Web3 and networking opportunities.
About WOW Summit Hong Kong
WOW Summit is a premier Web3 event that unites distinguished industry titans, esteemed government officials, visionary funds, venture capitalists, NFT and digital artists, entrepreneurs, and multinational corporations. The Summit drives the innovative trajectory of Web3, covering cutting-edge trends and innovations in technology. It explores themes including the Web2 - Web3 transition, CBDCs, regulatory landscapes, asset tokenization, and the societal impact of blockchain and DLT technologies. Powered by MarketMaking.Pro, hosted by Uvecon.VC and co-hosted by MaGESpire, WOW Summit has a history of hosting distinguished speakers, government officials, and industry leaders. The event is supported by Hong Kong Government, Invest Hong Kong, Hong Kong Tourism Board, and Financial Services Development Council.
About Sotheby's
Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Their global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 50 categories, which include Contemporary Art, Digital Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Interiors, among many others. Sotheby’s entrance to the digital art and NFT space in 2021 marked its continued commitment to innovating the auction market. Since then, Sotheby’s has achieved numerous new records and benchmarks for NFTs and digital art at auction, launched a dedicated digital art platform (Sotheby’s Metaverse), and launched a dedicated sale series for generative art (Sotheby’s Gen Art Program).
