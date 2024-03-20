Drone Training and Education Services Market Set to Reach $18 Billion by 2032, Reports Allied Market Research

Drone Training and Education Services Market

By industry, the construction segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

The growth of the global drone training and education services is driven by factors such as surge in adoption of drones across various industries” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Drone Type (Fixed-Wing Drones, Multirotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, and Others), Industry (Agriculture, Construction, Entertainment, Inspection, and Others), and Type (In-Person Training Programs, Online & Virtual Courses, and Hybrid Training): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟎.𝟗𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟏𝟖.𝟎𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟒.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

Drones have become integral tools in firefighting operations in South Korea, particularly in challenging terrains such as mountainous areas, where their advanced aerial search functions aid in locating and rescuing individuals. Therefore, integration of virtual reality improves safety and provides a controlled setting for operators to build confidence and skills. The integration of AI provides real-time feedback during VR training sessions, with algorithms assessing an operator's performance and delivering immediate insights into areas that need improvement. This personalized feedback aids operators in identifying and correcting mistakes, accelerating the learning process.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players operating in the global drone training and education services market include UAV Coach, Global Drone Solutions, Drone Destination, Dart Drones LLC, heliguy, AltexAcademy, Drone Training Ltd, SkyOp LLC, DroneU, and Draganfly Inc. The companies are adopting strategies such as contract, product launch, expansion, and others to improve their market positioning.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global drone training and education services market is driven by factors such as surge in adoption of drones across various industries, increase in demand for skilled drone operators with specialized skills, and rise in government initiatives and support. However, evolving rules and regulations within the drone industry, and high cost of training resources hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancement in drone design, and integration of AI and VR in training services are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the drone training and education services market during the forecast period.

Hybrid drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that combine features of both fixed-wing and multirotor drones. These drones are designed to leverage the advantages of both configurations, offering increased versatility and efficiency in various applications. Hybrid drones possess the ability to perform vertical takeoff, negating the necessity for runways or specific launch infrastructure. This vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability enables them to navigate and operate seamlessly in constrained spaces. These drones exhibit versatility, making them well-suited for a diverse array of mission profiles. There is an increasing demand for educational services to acquaint operators with the distinctive features and capabilities of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as hybrid drone technology becomes prevalent.

Based on drone type, the multirotor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global drone training and education services market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there is growth of the global drone market, including increased adoption of fixed-wing drones. Moreover, the hybrid segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 37.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the integration of hybrid drones across diverse industries.

Based on type, the online and virtual courses segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global drone training and education services market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is rise in the number of companies that offer in person drone training services which includes hands-on experience and practical training with drones However, the hybrid training segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 36.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the flexibility of accessing training materials and modules online allows participants to learn at their own pace and from various locations provided by the hybrid training courses.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than one-third of the drone training and education services market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is surge in adoption of drones across various industries, including agriculture, construction, surveying, and public safety. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 36.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for effective drone training and education services to facilitate military efforts due to the increase in demand for operators with specialized drone skills and rise in the utilization of drones across various industries.

Hybrid drones are used in sectors ranging from agriculture and infrastructure inspection to surveying and public safety. The growing integration of hybrid drones across diverse industries underscores the surged requirement for educational services. These services offer valuable perspectives on mission planning for hybrid drones, covering aspects like vertical takeoff, fixed-wing flight, and seamless transitions between modes. Enhanced mission planning contributes to improved efficiency and mission outcomes, which is expected to drive the growth of the drone training and education services industry.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By drone type, the hybrid segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By type, the hybrid training segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

