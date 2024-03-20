LEORON Institute and edX Collaborate to Expand Online Education Opportunities for Professionals Globally
LEORON is thrilled to bring online learning opportunities advance including Executive Education programs to our clients.”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEORON Institute, the GCC’s leading EdTech company, is thrilled to announce an expanded partnership with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), to offer LEORON Institute clients access to online skills-training courses on edX. The partnership is a strategic step forward, adding to the success of LEORON Institute’s current partnership with edX to deliver professional certificates and pioneer the first-ever Arabic programs on edX.org.
The expanded partnership introduces an opportunity for LEORON Institute clients to access executive education and other self-paced deep-skilling programs on edX from the world’s leading universities and companies. These programs are uniquely designed, cohort-based learning experiences tailored for executives and professionals at all levels, encouraging global connections and peer collaboration.
"LEORON is thrilled to bring online learning opportunities including Executive Education programs to our clients," said LEORON Executive Chairman, Arben Jusufi. "Our focus is on delivering targeted, impactful learning experiences, and the cohort-based programs exemplify our commitment to providing a dynamic and global platform for executive development."
edX offers online education programs, including those for executives, that feature sessions with global facilitators and create a virtual space where executives from around the world can engage, share insights, and build a robust professional network. Programs on edX allow for flexible study, with many including stackable learning journeys and certificates from reputable institutions.
This partnership not only expands educational offerings but also aligns with the LEORON commitment to staying at the forefront of corporate training, ensuring that executives receive a comprehensive and globally connected learning experience from the top international schools.
About LEORON
LEORON Institute is a leading global provider of professional development and training solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on empowering individuals and organizations, LEORON offers a wide range of training programs designed to enhance skills, knowledge, and performance across various industries.
About edX
edX is the global online learning platform that fuels the world’s ambition. edX was developed in 2012 by Harvard and MIT to make the world’s best education available to everyone. Today, as a part of 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 83 million people with online learning to meet every professional moment. Together with top-ranked universities and organizations at the forefront of their fields, edX offers thousands of job-relevant programs across nearly every career discipline, from artificial intelligence and robotics to sustainability and public health. Find online courses, certificates, boot camps, and degrees that fuel your ambition at edx.org.
