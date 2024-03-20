Buttock Augmentation Market Updates : to Grow at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030 ; Key Players - Abbvie, and Dermax

Buttock Augmentation Market

By product type, the buttock implants segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Buttock Augmentation Market : On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Buttock Augmentation Market by Product (Buttock Implants, Buttock Injections, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Aesthetic clinics, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030." According to the report, the global buttock augmentation industry generated $1.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $11.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

The global buttock augmentation market is experiencing growth driven by heightened aesthetic awareness regarding physical appearance, significant social media influence, and increased disposable income. Additionally, advancements in technology and enhancements to existing silicone butt implant products for augmentation and reconstruction offer promising opportunities for future expansion.

The buttock implants segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

In 2020, the buttock implants segment dominated the global buttock augmentation market, holding half of the market share, and is expected to continue leading during the forecast period, spurred by the growing aesthetic awareness among individuals. The rise in buttock deformities resulting from aging and unhealthy lifestyles contributes significantly to market growth. Furthermore, the buttock injections segment is anticipated to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030, attributed to the less invasive nature of injections compared to traditional surgical procedures.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

In 2020, the hospitals segment held the largest share in the global buttock augmentation market, contributing over two-fifths of the total, and is forecasted to retain its dominant position throughout the projected period. This dominance is due to the extensive support provided by healthcare professionals and experts, enhanced monitoring, and heightened safety protocols. Furthermore, the aesthetic clinics segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

In terms of revenue in 2020, North America dominated the global buttock augmentation market, capturing over two-fifths of the market share, driven by technological advancements and a growing number of individuals opting for cosmetic procedures. The region boasts a high level of cosmetic awareness, with a rising number of people choosing cosmetic enhancements. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the swiftest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading Market Players:

Abbvie Inc.

Dermax Co. Ltd.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Implantech

Polytech Health

Shandong Chenguang Biochem Technology Co. Ltd.

Sientra Inc.

Silimed