Unleashed Perfumes Unveils Luxurious Scented Hair Perfume and Hand Cream Collection
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK , USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unleashed Perfumes, a trailblazer in the world of luxury fragrances, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: scented hair perfume and hand cream. Crafted with the utmost care and inspired by iconic designer perfume brands, these new additions to the Unleashed Perfumes line epitomize elegance, sophistication, and indulgence.
Unleashed Perfumes has long been synonymous with opulence and refinement, and the introduction of the scented hair perfumes and hand cream collection reaffirms this position, offering a truly unparalleled sensory experience. These meticulously formulated products combine exquisite fragrances with nourishing ingredients, pampering both hair and hands.
The scented hair perfume collection pays homage to some of the most beloved designer fragrances, capturing their essence with each luxurious spritz. Each variant offers a unique olfactory journey, from the captivating floral notes of a renowned perfume to the alluring musky undertones of a timeless classic. This range caters to discerning individuals, whether they gravitate towards the enduring elegance of established brands or the contemporary allure of modern houses.
In addition to the scented hair perfumes, Unleashed Perfumes is also introducing its new range -the luxurious hand creams. These indulgent creams not only leave your hands feeling silky smooth but also envelop them in an alluring scent that lingers throughout the day. Inspired by the craftsmanship of leading designer perfume brands, these hand creams offer a touch of decadence in every application.
"At Unleashed Perfumes, we believe that fragrance is a form of self-expression and luxury should be accessible to all," said Roman Freiter, CEO of Unleashed Perfumes. "With our new scented hair perfumes and hand creams, we aim to elevate everyday moments into extraordinary experiences. Each product is meticulously crafted to evoke the essence of designer perfumes, allowing our customers to indulge in a touch of luxury every day."
Unleashed Perfumes takes pride in using only the finest ingredients in its products, ensuring both quality and efficacy. The scented hair perfumes are formulated with nourishing oils that not only impart a beautiful fragrance but also help to condition and protect the hair. Similarly, the hand creams are enriched with moisturizing agents that leave the skin feeling soft and supple, while the captivating scents uplift the senses.
For more information about Unleashed Perfumes and its latest offerings, please visit www.unleashedperfumes.com
About Unleashed Perfumes
Unleashed Perfumes is a high-end fragrancing brand that creates perfumes inspired by famous luxury brands. Proudly made in the United States, Unleashed perfumes are available in four sizes: 10ml, 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml, starting at $22. They are made with all-natural, non-toxic, and cruelty-free ingredients. Their entire fragrance line contains a 30% oil concentration, which provides a long-lasting and immersive olfactory experience for the wearer.
