Cardiac Surgical Devices Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 3.1 billion by 2030 at 3.3% CAGR, Says AMR

Cardiac Surgical Devices Market Applications 2024

Increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases, diabetes, & lifestyle disorders & growing number of people suffering from obesity drives the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cardiac Surgical Devices Market by Product Type (Beating Heart Surgery Systems, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment, Cardiac Ablation Devices, Perfusion Disposable), by Application (Congenital Heart Defects, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Coronary Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Others), by Age Group (New-born Population, Infant Population, Children Population, Adult Population): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global cardiac surgical devices industry was estimated at $2.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to hit $3.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases, diabetes, and lifestyle disorders, rise in sedentary lifestyles, surge in excessive cigarette use, and growing number of people suffering from obesity drive the growth of the cardiac surgical devices market. On the other hand, high cost of procedures associated with cardiac surgeries restrains the growth to some extent. However, increase in life expectancy is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

By product type, the perfusion disposable segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global cardiac surgical devices market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Rise in the prevalence of coronary artery bypass grafting and increase in number of heart valve replacement surgeries fuel the segment growth.

By application, the cardiac arrhythmia segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global cardiac surgical devices market. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030, due to surge in incidence of atrial fibrillation among the global population.

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global cardiac surgical devices market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.0% by 2030, due to increase in cases of diabetes, rise in healthcare facilities, and technological advancements in the region.

